July means county fair season in the tri-state area, bringing the smell of fried food and the sound of farm animals to Dubuque and its neighboring counties.
The 70th annual Dubuque County Fair will start July 25 and run through July 30 at the fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
This year’s fair will feature concerts by country and rock artists, a demolition derby, stock car races and more.
Officials across the tri-state area are gearing up for their annual county fairs. The local fair season officially starts next week with the Delaware County (Iowa) Fair, which kicks off Monday, July 10.
Here is everything you need to know to make the rounds to nearby county fairs in the coming weeks.
IowaDELAWARE COUNTY FAIR
When: Monday, July 10, through Sunday, July 16.
Where: Delaware County Fairgrounds, 200 E. Acers St., Manchester.
Admission: Free on Monday, July 10; $15 from Tuesday, July 11, through Sunday, July 16, for ages 12 and older and $3 for ages 11 and younger.
Entertainment and more: Grandstand musical performances include REO Speedwagon on Thursday, and country artists Carly Pearce and Aaron Watson on Friday. Tickets are $50 for each performance, and seating in the grandstand is free with admission to the fair.
What to expect: “We try to find a wide variety of things that will appeal to all ages, and we think that the concerts we’re having kind of have two ends of the spectrum in terms of music with an up-and-coming country artist and then a legendary rock band,” Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer said.
Other highlights: The fair also features inflatable bounce houses, obstacle courses, ATV races and 4-H livestock exhibits.
More information: delawarecofair.com.
GREAT JONES COUNTY FAIRWhen: Wednesday, July 19, through Sunday, July 23.
Where: Jones County Fairgrounds, 800 N. Maple St., Monticello.
Admission: $5 July 19 through July 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., $12 after 1 p.m., and $12 all day July 22 and 23. Always free for children 10 and under.
Entertainment and more: This year’s grandstand concerts will feature Shinedown and Saint Asonia July 20, Pitbull and Neon Union July 21, Jon Pardi and Russell Dickerson July 22, and We the Kingdom and Anne Wilson on July 23. Ticket prices range from $30 to $75.
What to expect: “We’re just excited for the opportunity to bring big-name headliners to a small town in eastern Iowa,” said Abby Jaeger, office manager for the Great Jones County Fair. “It humbles me every year to be able to do this job and bring such great entertainment and activities to Jones County.”
Other highlights: The fair will kick off with the National Tractor Pullers Association pull, which will feature four different classes of vehicles. The fair will also feature FFA and 4-H exhibits, the best mullet competition and an open horse show.
More information: greatjonescountyfair.com.
DUBUQUE COUNTY FAIRWhen: Tuesday, July 25, through Sunday, July 30.
Where: Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road, Dubuque.
Admission: Free entry July 25; $10 July 26 through July 30 for those 12 and older. Free for children 11 and younger.
Entertainment and more: This year’s main stage concerts include a Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond tribute on July 25, country music artist Lauren Alaina on July 27 and rock bands Skillet and Theory of a Deadman on July 28. Tickets range from $25 to $50.
What to expect: “This will be our 70th anniversary of the fair, and we’re all about friends, family and making some great memories,” General Manager Kevin Kotz said.
Other highlights: The fair also features local bands playing in the beer garden, a stock car race, a tractor pull and a demolition derby.
More information: dbqfair.com
JACKSON COUNTY FAIRWhen: Tuesday, July 25, through Sunday, July 30.
Where: Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa.
Admission: $12 for ages 13 and older. Free for ages 12 and younger. Everyone gets in free July 25 after the fair parade. Free entry into the fair July 27 for ages 16 and older until 5 p.m. On July 28, ages 65 and up enter for $7 until 5 p.m.
Entertainment and more: This year’s fair kicks off with a downtown parade Tuesday. Also included in the week of festivities are an Enduro race, stock car racing, truck and tractor pulls, country artists LOCASH and Little Texas on July 28, and Clint Black and Chris Janson on July 29. The fair closes July 30 with the Night of Destruction.
What to expect: Fair Manager Terri Selzer said the Night of Destruction is a big attraction. “There is everything from a sumo wrestling event where cars are smashing into each other, and there’s also going to be a king of the hill and an appliance race,” she said. “Just guys getting together to crash vehicles and put on a good show.”
Other highlights: The fair also features a hog-hugging contest, a petting zoo, a tiger encounter, and an antique and classic tractor show.
More information: jacksoncountyiowafair.com.
CLAYTON COUNTY FAIRWhen: Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Where: Clayton County Fairgrounds, 26143 Ivory Road, National.
Admission: $5 Aug. 2; $15 Aug. 3 through Aug. 7; and $10 Aug. 8.
Entertainment and more: This year’s fair lineup features concerts from Little Texas, Twitty and Lynn and Not Quite Brothers, as well as a 4-H livestock exhibit and a tractor pull.
What to expect: Fair Board Member Deb Shulte said this year’s fair will be the first to feature a beer tent to attract more middle-aged residents. “That will be open before the entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening,” she said.
Other highlights: The fair also features a Motocross show, a dog show, a fair queen pageant and a cook-off contest.
More information: claytoncountyfair.com
IllinoisJO DAVIESS COUNTY FAIR
When: Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6.
Where: Jo Daviess County Fairgrounds, High Street, Warren.
Admission: Aug. 3 $5 admission for those 7 and older; $15 for adults and $5 for ages 7 through 17, Aug. 4 through Aug. 6. Free for children 6 and younger.
Entertainment and more: The fair’s main entertainment includes a 4-H livestock exhibit on Aug. 2, the Queen Pageant on Aug. 3, ATV/UTV races on Aug. 4, a tractor pull Aug. 5 and a demo derby Aug. 6.
Other highlights: The fair also features mud volleyball, lawn mower races, a beer tent and a cattle show.
More information: jodaviesscountyfair.org.
WisconsinLAFAYETTE COUNTY FAIR
When: Wednesday, July 12, through Sunday, July 16.
Where: Lafayette County Fairgrounds, 701 E. Louisa St., Darlington.
Admission: $15 for ages 15 and older, $10 for ages 9 to 14, free for children 8 and younger. Free gate admission on July 14.
Entertainment and more: The fair kicks off with a tractor pull on July 12, music from country artists Jordyn Delzer and the Driftless Ramblers and Eli Alger and The Faster Horses on July 13, an orchestra concert on July 14, a livestock and cheese auction in the grandstands on July 15 and demolition derby on July 16.
What to expect: “We think that with our grandstand concerts and other things that we’re offering this year, including additional activities for kids and additional food vendors, this should be one of the biggest fairs we’ve ever had,” Fair Manager Peggy Soehnlein said.
Other highlights: The fair also features a clothing style show, a pie and muffin contest, bingo and a stock car race.
More information: lafayettecountyfair.org
GRANT COUNTY FAIRWhen: Sunday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 20.
Where: Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster.
Admission: Free admission for children 8 and under; see website for details on other fees, special pricing days and grandstand tickets.
Entertainment and more: The fair will feature motorcycle supercross racing, truck and tractor pull, a demolition derby, and live music from Eli Alger and The Faster Horses and local musicians.
What to expect: “We have a great fair that works with many different sponsors to help put on this event, so we’re very excited for everyone to enjoy the fair,” said Amy Olson, director of the Grant County Fair.
Other highlights: The fair also features livestock competitions, a carnival running from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, and a bean bag tournament.
More information: funonforty.co.grant.wi.gov.