A rural Maquoketa winery is adding an outdoor patio for customers to enjoy.
A new outdoor seating area is coming soon to Iowa Grape Vines Winery, 18345 55th St., said co-owners Jim and Mary Kay Sorensen.
“We think it’ll be a real nice addition there with some nice seating for people,” Jim said.
Mary Kay said it will take up to a month to get all of the landscaping around the new seating area done, but the patio itself will be usable before then. They plan to have at least a dozen tables on it.
The family-operated winery has been open in rural Maquoketa since the Sorensens moved there in 2013, but the couple started the business in Preston, Iowa, after obtaining their winery license in 2009.
Jim said they have looked to add elements such as an outdoor seating area for a while, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled their plans.
However, the Sorensens added gourmet popcorn to the offerings at the winery last year, and they also have ice cream shakes available for people of all ages.
Jim noted that he envisions families being able to enjoy the new outdoor seating together.
“Ever since the beginning, we’ve been a kid-friendly place,” he said. “Our kids were young when we started this, and we’ve kept it kid-friendly the whole time.”
Iowa Grape Vines Winery is open from 12 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Those interested in a wine tasting on other days can set up a time by calling 563-940-3830.
