The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos has committed to a match of up to $8 million toward a sought-after grant for development on Chaplain Schmitt Island. 

Board members of the DRA, which legally is called the Dubuque Racing Association, unanimously voted at their monthly meeting today to support up to that amount. The match would be tied to a forthcoming application for a grant from Destination Iowa, which uses federal American Rescue Plan Act money as funding for community projects aimed at improving quality of life and attracting tourists.

