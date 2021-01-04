PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members are reviewing a proposal that would tighten city policy to require the installation of sidewalks in most commercial and residential construction projects in cases where none exist presently, including subdivisions.
But some believe the policy, which will be reviewed at the council’s Jan. 12 meeting, will impinge new development or come at significant cost to the city.
“The City of Platteville compared to our neighbors is already lagging in new construction,” Council Member Isaac Shanley said at a recent meeting.
The policy would require that the construction or significant expansion of commercial and multifamily residential developments include sidewalks.
Sidewalks also would be required in all new subdivisions, with the exception of cul-de-sacs, and installed at developer cost.
“I think if you’re going to develop an area you’ve got to be ready to do it right,” said Council Member Robin Cline, who lent her support to the measure. “Because when is there a time you’re going to come back and really address it again?”
The policy enables people to petition the council for an exception when the installation of sidewalks would be physically difficult or if it would lack connection due to the absence of other sidewalks within the vicinity.
The policy also requires that during street reconstruction projects, properties be considered for sidewalk installation, with those that connect to the existing system being prioritized over isolated sections.
No sidewalk requirements would apply to industrial properties — an exception backed by leaders from the Platteville Area Industrial Development Corporation, which oversees development of the city’s industrial park.
Council Member Kathy Kopp urged the Council to consider eliminating a requirement that sidewalks be installed on both sides of each street in light of the costs of maintaining them. The city budgets $30,000 annually for sidewalk repairs.
Joe Carroll, Platteville community development director, said Platteville has never drafted an overarching sidewalk policy. City commissioners proposed its creation to provide clarity and eliminate loopholes that developers could use to avoid their installation.
If the policy is approved, commissioners will use it as a guide as it proposes updates to the city’s code of ordinances in coming months.