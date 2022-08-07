LANCASTER, Wis. — The Kruse family’s roots run deep at the Dubuque Farmers Market, according to Carolann Kruse.

Her husband, Vernon, grew up attending the market with his parents, Gilbert and Lenore, who sold goods there each week. Both Gilbert and Lenore’s parents also had set up shop at the Dubuque market.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.