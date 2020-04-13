PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville voters have elected write-in candidate Kathy Kopp to fill an at-large seat on the Common Council.
With 363 votes, she bested her opponent and another write-in candidate, Frank King, who collected 229 votes.
The two competed last Tuesday in the spring election, the results from which could not be released until after 4 p.m. today in adherence with a court order.
Kopp recently retired as the executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber, a position she held for 27 years.
She will step into another prominent role after incumbent Barbara Stockhausen did not run for re-election.
In District 2, Council Member Eileen Nickels ran unchallenged, earning another term with 384 votes.