Police arrested a Dubuque teenager on Sunday on a charge of sexual abuse that allegedly occurred more than four years ago.
Joshua T. Blackburn, 18, of 133 Stoltz St., was arrested at about 9 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging second-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Blackburn sexually abused a girl younger than 10 whom he knew in May 2015.
The incident was reported to police in January of this year. The victim shared details of the abuse during an interview at UnityPoint Health Child Protection Center in Hiawatha, Iowa, according to documents.
A warrant for Blackburn’s arrest was issued on Sept. 30.