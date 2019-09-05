Local law enforcement will participate in an annual fundraising event on the roof of the Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts location on Friday, Sept. 6.
“Cop on a Rooftop” is a statewide event to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa. Local officers will stand on the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts, 2660 Dodge St., from 6 to 11 a.m. while volunteers collect donations.
Special Olympics Iowa is a statewide nonprofit organization that provides high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Customers will receive a free doughnut coupon from participating Dunkin’ Donuts stores when they make a donation to Special Olympics. The event will be held at 22 Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Iowa.