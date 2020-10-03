Police said one person was injured Friday when a driver trying to make a left turn collided with another vehicle, causing a crash in Dubuque.
Addison G. Poppe, 16, of Dubuque, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital by her father for minor injuries, according to a police report.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Friday about 50 feet from the intersection of Grandview and Rosedale avenues.
The report states that Andrew T. Paulsen, 40, of Dickeyville, Wis., was northbound on Grandview Avenue while Mia R. Kunnert, 16, of Hazel Green, Wis., was southbound on Grandview Avenue with Poppe as a passenger. Paulsen tried to make a left turn onto Rosedale Avenue and collided with Kunnert's vehicle.
Paulsen was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.