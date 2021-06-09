A Dubuque man arrested last week on charges he stole a motorcycle now faces drug and gun charges.
Cory G. Meloccaro, 29, of 1115 McGregor Drive, was arrested Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of meth, felon in possession of a firearm and fifth-degree theft.
Court documents state that police who arrested Meloccaro on April 12 on a charge of driving while barred located a black zipper bag on the sidewalk in front of a residence of Almond Street. The bag contained a 9 mm handgun and a .22-caliber revolver that was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.
Police found two bags outside of a residence on Clark Street containing a total of 57 grams of meth.
Meloccaro allegedly told authorities on May 26 that he had thrown the bag of guns and bags of drugs out of a vehicle on April 12, prior to his arrest by police on the driving charge.
Meloccaro was arrested June 3 on charges of second-degree theft and driving while barred. Documents state that he stole a motorcycle and drove it along several Dubuque streets.