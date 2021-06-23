FARLEY, Iowa — A man was arrested after Dubuque County authorities said he led law enforcement on a chase Tuesday with speeds of up to 110 mph along U.S. 20.
Nathan A. Cross, 38, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of license plates, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated, Sheriff Joe Kennedy said.
The series of incidents started at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Kennedy said Dubuque police had been notified of a theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, and the vehicle involved then pulled into Walmart, 4200 Dodge St.
The driver of the vehicle spotted law enforcement and then sped away to the west, Kennedy said. The vehicle was spotted east of Peosta on U.S. 20. A Peosta police officer tried to stop the vehicle, and a chase ensued.
Law enforcement pursued the vehicle along U.S. 20 before a Farley police officer successfully deployed stop sticks, deflating the vehicle’s tires, to end the chase at the west end of town.
Authorities said Cross had four outstanding warrants, and the vehicle he was driving was believed to have been stolen. Kennedy said Cross also likely will face charges stemming from the Dick’s theft.