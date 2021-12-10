The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Roger J. Hoffert Jr., 48, of 509 W. Locust St., was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque County Jail on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Court documents state that Hoffert was in jail on Dec. 1 when he assaulted fellow inmate Kenneth Heim, 42.
Brandon P. Birch, 35, of 2805 Central Ave., was arrested at 7:08 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 11th Street and Central Avenue on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree harassment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Carrie A. Tigges, 39, of 1937 St. Ambrose St., was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Thursday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Tigges assaulted John J. White, 41, of the same address.
Laqwieda S. Wright, 35, of 2404 White St., was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment and possession of marijuana. Court documents state that Wright assaulted Randy S. McDaniel, 37, of the same address, in the presence of a 15-year-old.
Susan T. Lambe-Meyer, 48, of La Motte, Iowa, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 61 near Dubuque on a warrant charging possession of meth and of drug paraphernalia.