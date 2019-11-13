BENTON, Wis. — For their service to the Benton School District, school board members receive an annual payment of $600.
The president receives a little extra. Fifty dollars, to be exact.
But just to the district’s west, the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District board is paid more than double the amount: $1,300 annually for board members and $1,500 for the president and clerk.
“It’s a nice benefit,” said Jodi Fritz, Southwestern’s school board president. “(But) I don’t think anybody on the board got on there for the money.”
While payment in both districts is nominal, each board performs many of the same essential functions — setting a tax levy, approving district policies and reviewing student expulsion hearings, to name a few.
The discrepancy, in part, reflects the legal status of school districts in Wisconsin.
Unlike the neighboring states of Iowa and Illinois — where, with minor exceptions, state statute mandates that school board members serve voluntarily — in Wisconsin, school boards or the district’s electorate determine whether and how much to compensate board members.
Payment takes the form of an annual honorarium or per-meeting stipend. Board officers — who usually consist of a president, vice president, clerk and treasurer — often receive additional compensation for the performance of extra duties.
BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES
Cassville School District Superintendent John Luster said boards are compensated for a variety of responsibilities that extend beyond monthly meetings.
Board members also respond to constituents — sometimes disgruntled ones — and field phone calls after hours.
“Sometimes you make decisions that are not easy decisions, so if people do not like them, they might take it out on you,” Luster said. “It takes a big commitment to the district and the community.”
They represent the district before community organizations and advocate at the capital for district needs.
From month to month, a board’s workload varies, too.
“When we were replacing our superintendent a couple of years back — (we had) a ton of meetings — a ton of interviews,” Fritz said. “When we were going through our referendum, there were a lot of meetings with the public.”
LEGAL STATUS
Dan Mallin, legal and policy services counsel with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said a majority of Wisconsin school districts compensate school board members, but doing so is not mandatory.
How compensation is determined depends on a school district’s classification under Wisconsin statute.
Most school districts are considered “common,” where the electorate votes to approve school board salaries, authorize district borrowing and set the tax levy.
In southwest Wisconsin, Cassville, Darlington and Potosi schools are considered common districts.
Comparatively, the school boards of “unified” school districts — such as Mineral Point and Prairie du Chien Area — possess the authority to establish their own compensation.
Platteville Public Schools is the only district in Grant County that does not compensate board members.
Joshua Grabandt, board vice president, said he understands why most boards are paid.
“Ultimately, the amount of time you put into the school board itself, often can be like a part-time job,” he said. “I don’t disparage any group that does that.”
However, Grabandt said he would not favor a decision to provide compensation in Platteville. Wisconsin statute also permits board members to refuse their salaries.
“The idea of being on the school board, for me, was a way to give back for the community,” he said. “I don’t need to be compensated for a community service.”