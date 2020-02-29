PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College officials anticipate soliciting bids in the next month for a $20 million remodel at the Peosta campus.
Officials recently provided Peosta City Council members with an update on their plans.
Architect Benjamin Harper Beard, of Straka Johnson Architects, said he anticipates that the school’s Board of Trustees will approve the project during its meeting on March 16 and that bids for contractors will be solicited later that month.
Plans call for construction to begin in late May, and it will be completed in four phases.
The funding for the renovation project comes from a $39 million bond issue approved by voters in 2018 for work at NICC’s campuses in Peosta, Dubuque and Calmar.
The work at NICC’s main building in Peosta includes a new food service area, faculty offices and student service area and updates to technology and school security.
“It’s major gut remodels for two-thirds of the building,” Beard said. “It’s really bringing the school into the next generation.”
He said extensive exterior work also is planned.
The new main entrance will be extended from the front of the school’s library that sits on the building’s west side, and a connecting point from the conference center to the main entrance of the building will be created to expand the information technology department and add two new classrooms, said Rhonda Seibert, the associate vice president of operations at NICC.
In order to address congestion, a traffic circle will be placed in front of the main campus entrance along NICC Drive.
“We will be adding the roundabout for traffic control and safety,” she said. “The roundabout will actually go right up to the new entrance.”