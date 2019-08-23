A Dubuque man's quest for milk ultimately led to a $50,000 windfall.
Michael Torrey, 32, recently won the top prize in the organization's Silverado scratch game. He purchased his ticket at Family Mart, 3201 Central Ave., according to a press release from Iowa Lottery.
But his purchase of the $5 ticket was something of an afterthought.
"I really went to go get milk and had a few extra bucks in my wallet," Torrey told Iowa Lottery officials. "Decided to buy a couple scratch-offs."
When Torrey got home, he was surprised to reveal the game's top prize. It was the ninth of 11 $50,000 prizes available through the game.
Torrey claimed his prize at the lottery's Cedar Rapids office this week. He told officials he plans to use his winnings to pay off debt.
"It was a shock," he said. "I was just like, 'No way! This can't be right.' Just shock and disbelief that I scratched the winning ticket."