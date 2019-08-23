News in your town

Dubuque housing rehab initiative lands $175,000 grant to help expand program

Search officially underway for new Farley police chief

Hazel Green man accused of recording Snapchat videos of him sexually abusing young girls

Arrival of 25 abandoned cats pushes Dubuque humane society to capacity

WD teachers, staff give students toe-tapping welcome to new school year

Worthington event to raise funds for couple's medical expenses

Larson to leave Dubuque council sooner than planned

Surveys to gauge interest in RTA service expansion in northeast Iowa

Monticello fly-in event set for this weekend

Platteville Doggie Dip set for this weekend

House freshmen Finkenauer, Axne try to keep it local as presidential race steals spotlight

Diamond Jo sets opening date for new sportsbook

Students arriving in Dubuque -- some for 1st time -- for move-in day at 2 colleges; classes starting at 3rd school

Local nonprofit provides school supplies to 2,000 students in Dubuque, Jo Daviess counties

Finishing touches being applied to new $11 million Dubuque County office complex

Sports Movies Promo - Round 3 Voting

Dubuque detours

What's happening

Dubuque council member to resign Friday; seat could appear on Nov. 5 ballot

CORRECTED: Woman hurt in 2-vehicle wreck in Belmont

Del Toro makes bid for 2nd term on Dubuque City Council official

UD awarded $47,000 grant to purchase scientific equipment

Foundation awards $16,000 to help fund programs at Dubuque schools

Park Profiles: Apple River Canyon State Park a 'quiet, peaceful' getaway

Fresh perspectives: A quick look at 5 new principals leading Dubuque County schools

Though tourism, agriculture remain strong points for Jo Daviess County, population on decline

5+ weeks after fight involving mayor, East Dubuque officials again refuse to release documents

New 'beercade' in Dubuque combines beverages, arcade attractions

Surviving member of Montgomery Gentry returning to Dubuque

Longtime volunteer honored as new Lancaster outreach center launches

Local law enforcement reports

Grant County official points to surge in ATV/UTV interest in tourism discussion

5 Dubuque County library branches to go 'fine-free' soon

15 downtown buildings to receive facade updates through Maquoketa project

Tri-States' Favorite Sports Movie: Tale of tape on final 8 contenders

Man accused of assaulting Dubuque jogger sentenced to probation

Video of golden-voiced Darlington police chief becomes local viral sensation