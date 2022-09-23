Arsh Pal
Arsh Pal works on a painting at his home in Asbury, Iowa, in 2021.

 JESSICA REILLY

ASBURY, Iowa — An Asbury 12-year-old’s effort to raise money for charity by selling his artwork has been recognized nationally.

Arsh Pal has been named an honoree of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, according to a press release. He was among the 25 people recognized out of 500 applicants from across the U.S. and Canada.

