A Dubuque drug dealer who repeatedly sold cocaine near parks and schools was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in federal prison.
Jerry L. Towns, 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to distributing cocaine.
At his sentencing hearing, he was found to be a “career offender” and was sentenced to 12 years, seven months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The release states that “Towns distributed cocaine near either a park or school on four different occasions in 2017 and 2018” and had cocaine and a loaded gun in his residence.
“At sentencing, Towns was found to be a career offender,” the release states. “He had two prior felony offenses for distributing cocaine. He also had 11 other adult criminal convictions, including four convictions involving violence. During the sentencing, the court said it was clear Towns was making a living by dealing drugs and met any definition of a career offender.”