HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Police said a man whose blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal driving limit was arrested outside of Hazel Green for his eighth offense of operating while intoxicated.
Brock Broshous, 53, of Hazel Green, was arrested on charges of OWI-eighth offense, operating while his license was revoked due to OWIs and failure to install an interlock device.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop shortly after 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Hazel Green police reported seeing a southbound truck on Percival Street driving “at low, varying rates of speed and weaving in its lane of travel.”
The officer reported pulling over the vehicle just outside of the village on Wisconsin 11 for a defective brake light.
Police said the officer could smell alcohol coming from Broshous and noticed “several other indicators of impairment.” Broshous’ blood alcohol content was measured at 0.196% — about two and a half times the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
He was arrested. He also was cited for the defective brake light.