Charlie Schmeichel came to his front door Friday afternoon to find cheering Dubuque Community Schools leaders spread out across his lawn.
They brought a bright yellow school bus, balloons and a portable speaker to surprise the fifth grade teacher with the news that he had been named the district’s Teacher of the Year.
“I’m very honored,” said Schmeichel, who has taught at Kennedy Elementary School for seven years. “It’s a very great thing, and I couldn’t do it without the people in this district.”
Though school buildings have been closed for about two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from the district and Dubuque Education Association still made a point Friday to honor Schmeichel.
As a teacher, Schmeichel seeks to help his students enjoy learning while bringing humor to his work. Administrators and one of his students said they appreciate those qualities, along with his ability to connect with students, parents and staff.
“He deserves this award because he puts smiles on all of our faces and makes learning fun,” said student Nolan Page.
District leaders pulled up outside of Schmeichel’s home on South Grandview Avenue in a school bus decorated with two large signs congratulating him for his accomplishment.
Members of the group exited wearing face masks and positioned themselves around the yard to surprise Schmeichel when he opened the door.
“Oh, my goodness,” said Schmeichel, who recently had gotten off the phone with a student he has called every week during the pandemic.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans thanked Schmeichel for his work.
“We know we have 1,000 great teachers in the district, and your peers have chosen you as the top of that 1,000 teachers,” Rheingans said.
Schmeichel said a key component of his teaching is helping students enjoy learning and be engaged. He also strives to bring his sense of humor to the classroom and to bring out students’ creativity.
“I always tell my students at the beginning of the year I like to have fun, but I like to make sure that we’re doing what we need to be doing to be engaged in our learning,” he said.
Though his students have been at home since March because of the pandemic, they continue to show resilience and an enjoyment of learning, he said.
“I like being able ... to bring that out in them,” Schmeichel said.
Nick Hess, principal of Kennedy Elementary, said Schmeichel has a rare gift of being able to connect with students, parents and colleagues while delivering “rock-solid” instruction.
Schmeichel is also a master of helping students to get where they need to be and to feel empowered even if they struggle, Hess said.
“He’s going to build that confidence, even if the student, maybe their answer wasn’t correct,” he said.
Schmeichel is also known for his sense of humor and his laugh that carries down the hallways at Kennedy.
“It’s kind of a Kennedy thing,” Hess said. “When we meet for professional development or a staff meeting, you’re used to hearing the Charlie laugh. He’s also one that when he speaks up in a situation like that, people stop and listen.”
Nolan said he appreciates Schmeichel’s jokes and the way his teacher works with students when they get an answer wrong in class.
“If we get something wrong or if we need to reassess something, he pulls us over to the back table, and he teaches us one by one,” Nolan said.
Nolan’s mother, Kristin Page, said she particularly has seen the kind of teacher that Schmeichel is while Nolan and his classmates have been learning from home.
Schmeichel posts regularly on the district’s online portfolio platform and offers students chances to connect together over video chat. He also dropped by Page’s home Friday morning with some items that Nolan left in his locker before the campus was closed.
“He’s always doing above-and-beyond things,” Page said.