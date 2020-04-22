GALENA, Ill. — The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed its first commercial victim in Galena’s business district.
The Cornerstone on North Main Street will close permanently at the end of the month. Opened in 2008, the bar has been a popular music venue, hosting more than 2,500 live performances over the years.
Owner Lehn Duhack said the closure is tied directly to the economic impact of the pandemic. Prior to the state’s shelter-in-place order, which required him to close the bar, Duhack already was searching for a buyer.
However, the pandemic caused the buyer to back out of the deal, and Duhack said he is unable to keep the bar going on his own when he can’t open his doors.
“I thought the buyer taking it over would have kept it going, but the pandemic probably would have killed it anyway,” Duhack said. “It’s just not sustainable right now.”
Emily Legel, executive director of Northwest Illinois Economic Development, said many Jo Daviess County businesses are struggling. The Cornerstone might not be the last to close before the pandemic is over.
“The margins are very thin, especially for new businesses and sole proprietors,” Legel said. “If things don’t return to normal soon and Congress does not step in with more aid, I would expect this trend to continue.”
A native of Galena, Duhack said he opened the bar to provide a space for local musicians to perform. The venue became known for its dollar bill-covered walls, each nailed to the wall by customers over the years.
Duhack said he will take all the dollar bills down now, though he has no intention of spending them.
“I’ll probably make a scrapbook for them or something,” Duhack said. “They are a lot of great memories.”
As one last effort to support local musicians, Duhack auctioned off all the interior artwork in the bar and donated the proceeds to local artists. After the pandemic passes, he hopes to continue to support the local music scene by hosting pop-up concerts downtown.
“I’d like to do it a few times a year,” Duhack said. “There are definitely details I will need to work out first.”
Although saying goodbye to the business was a difficult decision, Duhack is focusing on the future. He said he might open up a bar again someday, but for now, he is looking forward to taking a break.
“It was a bummer to know that I have to leave it behind, but I’m moving on now,” Duhack said. “One door closes, another opens up.”
For local musicians, the bar will be missed.
“I really enjoyed playing there,” said Heather Cunard, who sings for the local music group Gypsy&Resident. “It was just a friendly atmosphere to be in. You walked in and you felt like you knew everybody.”