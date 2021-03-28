Murder trial begins in Dubuque County
The first-degree murder trial of Deonte WB Ellison, 26, kicked off last week at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Ellison fatally shot Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2 on Loras Boulevard. But while prosecutors call the killing a murder, a defense attorney says it was the act of a man defending himself.
“The evidence in this case is absolutely overwhelming,” said County Attorney C.J. May III in his opening statement to jurors on Wednesday. “The trail of evidence leads to only one place, and that’s that Mr. Smothers’ murderer sits across the courtroom from you today.”
Meanwhile, defense attorney Ben Bartels said in his opening statement that no one is disputing that Ellison shot Smothers, but the act was done in self-defense.
Investigators testified Thursday about their investigation and efforts to locate the gunman. Medical professionals testified Friday about efforts to save Smothers, as well as his ultimately fatal wounds.
The trial resumes Monday.
Slumberland opens doors at new store
After completing extensive renovations, Slumberland Furniture opened an expanded location in one of Dubuque’s busiest shopping centers.
The opening, located within Plaza 20 Shopping Center at 2600 Dodge St., comes at a time when demand for Slumberland’s products is soaring, officials said.
“Demand for furniture has never, ever been higher,” said Mark Jones, store manager. “People like to buy things related to where they are and what they are doing. And lately, we have all been at home.”
Slumberland had operated at 4390 Dodge St. since 1996. That location closed on Jan. 31.
The new location will boast a 55,000-square-foot showroom — more than twice the size of the showroom at the previous location.
Slumberland’s move created a ripple effect, freeing up space for another retailer to embark on an expansion of its own. Widmeier Furniture & Flooring will open its new location at 4390 Dodge St. — former home of Slumberland — during the first week of April.
Finley marks anniversary of 1st COVID-19 patient
Staff members at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital gathered last week to recognize the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 patient being admitted to Finley. Since that date, 310 COVID-19 patients have been treated at and discharged from the hospital, while 52 have died, officials said during Tuesday’s event.
“They are family members and friends. Each one made a contribution to our community in their own way.” said Claudia Dorsch, the hospital’s chaplain.
A total of 310 yellow flowers were distributed among staff to represent the discharged patients, while 52 white carnations represented those who died.
COVID-19 has affected medical organizations throughout the community.
Mercy officials on Tuesday said the Dubuque hospital has treated and discharged 697 patients with COVID-19. Seventy-three COVID-19 patients have died at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Platteville finalizes land sale tied to company
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City of Platteville leaders this past week authorized the sale of almost 21 acres in the city’s industrial park to a developer that will construct and lease a facility whose tenant has pledged to employ at least 200 people.
The $20 million estimated cost of the planned 342,000-square-foot warehousing, light manufacturing and distribution facility is so high that the city will sell the property, valued at $1.4 million, for a maximally discounted rate of $1 per acre.
The facility will be leased to Cummins, a multinational engine and power generator manufacturer. But the city’s agreement with the developer and landlord — Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties — does not stipulate that new or high-paying jobs must be created in order to obtain the construction-ready property for just $21.
The legal paperwork is unusual compared to previous sales in the industrial park in that Cummins is the building’s occupant but not the owner.
Dubuque County, city increase assessed values
Dubuque County homeowners last week started receiving notices of the assessed value of their properties for this year — and in nearly all communities, those values are increasing on average.
Assessors for the city of Dubuque and Dubuque County reported a strong buying market for homes in 2020, prompting them to calculate property valuation changes. Because of those new calculations, homeowners will generally see assessed-value increases larger than have been typical in recent years.
For city of Dubuque residents, the average increase in assessed value for residential properties is 9.8%, though some could see increases as high as 16%. Dubuque County residents outside of the city will see an average increase of 7.3%, but some communities will see increases as high as 15%.
Inmates kill 2 staff at Anamosa state prison
ANAMOSA, Iowa — Two inmates wielding hammers attacked staff during a failed attempt to escape the state prison in Anamosa, killing a nurse and correctional officer, kidnapping a third employee and severely injuring an inmate who intervened, according to authorities.
Those killed in the attack were later identified as 50-year-old staff nurse Lorena Schulte, of Cedar Rapids, and 46-year-old Officer Robert McFarland, of Ely. Both had worked at the prison for more than a decade.
Both suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head and died when they were attacked by hammer-wielding inmates Michael Dutcher, 28, and Thomas Woodard, 39.
Dutcher and Woodard had a plan to escape and gained access to the prison infirmary at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday under the ruse that they were there to repair equipment, authorities said. They were able to get into a break room, where they shattered glass and tried to use a work tool known as a grinder to cut the metal bars and escape.
The Anamosa prison houses 950 inmates and has medium- and maximum-security units. It has about 320 staff.
The incident marked the first time that a prison employee was killed by an Iowa inmate since at least 1975.