GALENA, Ill. — The key to breeding ash trees resistant to an invasive and deadly insect may be found in the backyards and forests of Jo Daviess County.
Officials with the Great Lakes Basin Forest Health Collaborative seek the public’s help in reporting healthy ash trees and collecting healthy ash seeds in 26 counties across the Great Lakes region, including Jo Daviess County.
Great Lakes Basin Forest Health Collaborative is a network of organizations working to breed pest-resistant trees, including ash trees that can resist the emerald ash borer, according to Rachel Kappler, coordinator of the group.
“One major way of helping with resistance breeding is to find individual trees that look surprisingly healthy considering the area that they’re in, where the pests have caused havoc,” Kappler said.
The emerald ash borer is an invasive beetle whose larvae burrow into and feed underneath the bark of ash trees, eventually killing them. First detected in the U.S. in 2002, the insects now are found in 36 states, including Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Forest Health Collaborative officials ask residents to help report or collect seeds from healthy, mature ash trees, which they can then use to propagate test trees that potentially could help repopulate dying forests.
Kappler said Jo Daviess County is included on the list of particularly important counties for ash seed collection this fall because the emerald ash borer was first detected in the county about 10 years ago.
“From what we’ve seen on average, that allows enough time for the emerald ash borer to really show its presence, and those trees that are remaining healthier longer can pop up and be noticed,” she said. “We call those lingering ash trees because they’re lingering longer in the forest system than others, and they’re large enough that they should have been a main target for the emerald ash borer to feast on first.”
Steve Barg, executive director of Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, said the emerald ash borer’s impact in Jo Daviess County has been profound.
“We’ve seen a lot of ash die on Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation properties and on private land, … and we’ve had to cut down a lot of ash trees along parking lots, along trails and where we’re doing prescribed fire for restoration purposes,” he said, later adding, “If we can find and cultivate ash-borer-resistant ash trees, then we can start repopulating ashes where they should be.”
