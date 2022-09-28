GALENA, Ill. — The key to breeding ash trees resistant to an invasive and deadly insect may be found in the backyards and forests of Jo Daviess County.

Officials with the Great Lakes Basin Forest Health Collaborative seek the public’s help in reporting healthy ash trees and collecting healthy ash seeds in 26 counties across the Great Lakes region, including Jo Daviess County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.