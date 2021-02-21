A majority of local school districts had at least one incident in which a student was restrained or secluded last school year.
Out of the 33 local districts for which the Telegraph Herald obtained data, 20 recorded at least one such incident in the 2019-2020 school year. In Dubuque Community Schools, the area’s largest district, officials recorded 594 incidents that required restraint, seclusion or both.
While state definitions have changed over time, seclusion generally involves the involuntary confinement of students in a room or area from which they are not allowed to leave. Restraint involves restricting students’ ability to move their bodies.
District officials say they seek to only use restraint or seclusion as a last resort, when students are in danger of harming themselves or others, and they use other techniques before resorting to those measures.
“No matter what the numbers are, I’m always going to say that they’re too many because our goal is to have the right plans in place to support students so that students aren’t getting to the point where they require the use of seclusion or restraints,” said Brenda Duvel, executive director of special education for Dubuque Community Schools.
Those practices have come under state scrutiny in recent years, in particular following reports that some schools have used seclusion to handle minor disciplinary infractions. That has led states such as Iowa to create more stringent requirements as to when and how they should be used.
While rules in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin vary, they generally state that such measures should be taken when students present an imminent risk to their own safety or the safety of others.
‘Very last resort’
Of the 594 incidents that Dubuque schools officials reported last school year, seclusion was used 501 times and restraint 395 times. There were 122 students involved in those incidents — about 1% of the student population.
Duvel said educators use restraint or seclusion as a “very last resort” after trying other interventions. Educator training focuses primarily on positive behavior interventions and de-escalation techniques to avoid the need for those measures but also covers how to safely physically intervene if needed.
Duvel said seclusion numbers should start to drop following a change in state regulations. Data from the 2019-2020 year includes situations in which staff kept students from leaving a room if they were at risk of exiting the building and getting hurt, which was the case in most documented instances of seclusion.
That is no longer considered seclusion under an Iowa administrative change that went into effect this year. The rule change also requires schools to notify parents as soon as possible if their child is restrained or secluded and creates requirements for the size of rooms that schools use for seclusion.
Iowa’s new rules require that seclusion and restraint “only be used for as long as is necessary” so students can regain control of their behavior and the threat that necessitated the measures is resolved. School staff must receive an administrator’s approval to continue a seclusion or restraint beyond 15 minutes and then obtain approval again every 30 minutes afterward if the measures continue to be used.
“They really honed in on seclusion really being only when a student — due to safety reasons, a threat of harm to themselves or others — that there is a student in a designated seclusion room where the adults aren’t present,” Duvel said.
Western Dubuque Community School District leaders counted 29 instances each in which restraint or seclusion was used last school year.
Vicky Coyle, the district’s director of special education and at-risk coordinator, said educators are working on steps to decrease the number of crisis situations in general, getting to know students’ triggers and helping them regulate their emotions so situations don’t escalate.
“Kids don’t want to get to that part of dysregulation,” Coyle said. “It’s just trying to help them to regulate their emotions so that it doesn’t get to that point for them.”
Gavin Greenlee, pupil service director for Fennimore (Wis.) Community Schools, echoed those sentiments.
“Our philosophy is to intervene prior to a student being in that situation, so we’re looking for positive behavior interventions that will de-escalate when we see a student in escalation,” he said.
More to do
Advocates for tighter regulations on restraint and seclusion say recent state moves are a positive step, but there is more to be done.
Veronica Lorson Fowler, communications director for ACLU of Iowa, said there are other ways to de-escalate student behaviors and deal with children who are acting out in a violent way.
“We are glad that more restrictions are put on it because that’s better than nothing, but we feel there’s no place for seclusion and restraint in schools, that there are better ways to discipline and manage children that are less damaging,” she said.
Duvel said officials are working with administrators to develop response plans and further train staff in the new rules so they know who to call for support and what strategies they can use instead of restraint or seclusion.
“I’m just very hopeful that it will bring our numbers down further,” she said. “If they are lower, the message it sends to me is, we have the right, supportive plan in place for students.”
Other states also have paid attention to schools’ restraint and seclusion practices. In Wisconsin, a law that went into effect last year prohibits the use of prone restraint — in which students are held facedown on the floor — and requires school staff to meet following incidents.
In Illinois, a resolution being considered in the state House of Representatives would urge state agencies and lawmakers to create policies aimed at reducing and ultimately eliminating restraint and seclusion.
Wes Heiar, principal of East Dubuque (Ill.) Elementary School, said staff members try to keep experiences in which students have to be isolated from being traumatic. Staff are in the room with the student, and incidents are carefully documented.
“We discuss all of these things as part of a team ahead of time, with families and parents, and I feel like we have very, very transparent and honest conversations because, like anything, you just want to do right for kids,” he said.