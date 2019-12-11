GALENA, Ill. — A Warren man was sentenced this week to seven years in prison for sexually abusing a girl earlier this year.
Terrence J. Trevethan, 63, recently pleaded guilty in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He initially faced four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Trevethan on June 18 and 19 sexually assaulted a girl who was younger than 13 at the time. Court documents do not state whether Trevethan knew the victim.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
In addition to the prison term, Trevethan must serve two years of mandatory supervised release and three years of probation upon his release. He also will be required to register for life as a sex offender.