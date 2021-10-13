Police said a man was arrested for leading officers on a high-speed chase through Dubuque in September.
Marshaun V. Watson, 40, of 2831 Washington St., was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging eluding and two counts of driving while barred.
Court documents state that police on Sept. 13 saw Watson exit the area of 2531 Washington St. and drive away. Watson is prohibited from driving until June and already had a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of driving while barred.
An officer went to pull him over. That officer reported that Watson was “taking off at a high rate of speed,” documents state.
A second officer then began to pursue Watson’s vehicle, which turned westbound from Elm Street onto 26th Street. Watson took “evasive action” to swerve around the second officer’s vehicle, documents state, and then fled into an alley between Washington and Elm Streets.
More police joined the chase, and Watson ran two stops signs during the pursuit. Watson then traveled northbound on Central Avenue “at a very high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic and running people off the road,” documents state.
One of the pursuing officers reported reaching speeds of 81 mph on Central before being advised to stop the chase, documents state.
Watson’s vehicle was later found abandoned in the 3000 block of Oak Crest Court.