Betty Spiegelhalter always smiled.
Whether the longtime Dubuque resident was spending time with her grandkids or taking care of customers at the bowling alley that she and her husband owned or putting a positive spin on the events of the day, Betty always seemed to be in a good mood.
“She always had a smile on her face, and often, she would have a light laughter to accompany it,” said her granddaughter Laura Willging. “I can still hear it resonating when I think of her.”
Betty died on June 11 at the age of 94.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1927, in Dubuque, to Arthur and Hilda (Gross) Tuegel. She went on to graduate from Dubuque Senior High School.
On March 28, 1947, she married Melvin “Bud” Spiegelhalter. The two were inseparable. They worked together, went out together and never seemed to fight.
“They were fun people,” said their daughter, Karen Reiter. “They had a lot of fun together, and each had their own personality, but their own personalities were mostly about having fun with each other.”
Bud and Betty went on to raise five children: Karen, Tom, Rick, Mark and Melvin, who is deceased.
Betty made time for her kids when they needed anything, and she always wanted them to have fun.
“She was always friendly, always had a smile, and if something went wrong, she had a way of taking care of it without getting all mad and all upset,” Karen said.
Betty was never one to curse, so on the occasions when she got mad at the kids, she would make up phrases to express her frustration. She once called one of her sons a “lopper head,” prompting laughter from the kids — much to her annoyance.
“You know what our punishment was?” Karen asked. “Go outside and play.”
For 25 years, Betty and Bud owned and operated Dubuque Bowling Lanes. Betty did just about everything, though Bud took care of the books. She waited on customers and worked the counter and got in plenty of bowling.
“She was a good bowler,” said Karen, who worked for her parents while they owned the downtown bowling alley. “She had fun. As a matter of fact, both of us, we bowled and we waited on customers, and customers never got mad at us.”
When it came to dealing with customers, Betty had a particular finesse.
“She wouldn’t get mad at the person,” Karen said. “She would calmly settle the situation and go on like nothing happened.”
Bud had a knack for playing the organ and would play at the bowling alley at Christmastime. Betty particularly liked to accompany him and sing “A Bird in a Gilded Cage,” with Karen joining in, though she was not as skilled at singing as Bud was at playing.
“We couldn’t sing, but ... it was a lot of fun,” Karen said, laughing.
Dubuque Bowling Lanes had a moment in the spotlight in the 1981 film “Take This Job and Shove It,” which was shot in Dubuque. The bowling lane scene features Bud and Betty’s establishment, and the couple can be seen talking in the background.
“When I was a kid, I thought that was a big deal,” Willging said. “We went to the drive-in, and I saw my grandma and grandpa on the screen. They were just fun and outgoing and very kind and funny.”
In the summers, Bud and Betty only opened the bowling alley three days per week and used their time off to travel the country in their RV.
“The main thing they liked about it was that they could take their beagle dog with them,” Karen said.
Betty also was a talented seamstress, making her children’s clothes and Halloween costumes and Karen’s first prom gown.
That carried over to her grandkids, too. Granddaughter Jennifer Farrey would model Betty’s fashions when the family got together around Christmas. Jennifer particularly was a fan of a black sweater with white hearts embroidered on it that was made by her grandma.
“I just loved it,” she said. “That was my favorite Christmas sweater.”
Betty always was one to welcome family and friends into her home with open arms, including when her grandchildren rode their bikes over to her place and arrived unannounced. They would play in the basement while she whipped up alphabet beef soup for lunch.
“She just always enjoyed having company,” Jennifer said.
Betty loved being outside and often could be found feeding birds, doing yardwork or tending to her flowers and vegetable garden.
“She liked flowers, and she’d always be making sure her flowers were OK and whatever needed to be done there, indoors and outdoors,” Karen said.
Betty stayed active into her later years, meeting up with members of the “Bettys” club — made up of people who shared her name — and going out for coffee with Karen and her daughters.
Jennifer noted that her grandma was never one to speak negatively about another person, a principle she upheld even when her grandkids would talk to her about issues they had with someone else.
“It just reminds me that some thoughts are better left unsaid and just to let some things go,” Jennifer said.
With help from a grandson who lived next door, Betty was able to stay in her home until February, when she moved into Bethany Home in Dubuque. She spent her last days there, cracking jokes with the nurses and other residents.
After Betty’s ashes were laid to rest, her family went out for a meal together. Karen and two of her brothers started swapping stories about the things they did as kids and about their parents.
On an otherwise somber day, they found themselves laughing as they reminisced.
“I knew that was supposed to happen,” Laura said. “I felt like Grandma’s presence was there, if you will, because that’s what she would have wanted to occur on a very hard day. She would want it to end in laughter.”
