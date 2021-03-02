Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday included the following:
Source-of-income ordinance
Action: Council members voted, 6-1, to delay considering the creation of an ordinance that would prevent landlords from discriminating against tenants whose income comes from public assistance until pending state legislation that would prohibit such an ordinance is voted on by the Iowa House of Representatives. Council Member Brad Cavanagh cast the dissenting vote.
Background: In 2018, council members declined to adopt a source-of-income ordinance after the Housing Department reported continued impediments for people of color and low-income residents seeking safe, affordable housing options.
Housing Commission members recently voted unanimously to recommend the passage of a source-of-income ordinance due to continued instances of landlords rejecting potential tenants who receive public assistance.
City staff did not make a recommendation at this time, citing action in the Legislature. A bill that passed the Senate would prohibit any Iowa municipality from passing a source-of-income ordinance. It has not yet been approved by the House of Representatives.
What’s next: City Housing Director Alexis Steger said she believes the House should vote on the bill within the next two months. Mayor Roy Buol said the City Council will revisit the proposed ordinance if the bill is voted down. The city's housing department stated it will continue to pursue initiatives to increase landlord acceptance of federal housing choice vouchers.
Maximum property taxes
Action: Council members voted, 6-1, to set the maximum property tax dollars collected by the city in fiscal year 2022 at $26,349,612, which corresponds with a maximum property tax rate of $10.0496 per $1,000 of assessed property value for homeowners. Council Member David Resnik cast the sole opposing vote.
Background: Under Iowa law, municipalities in Iowa are required to establish the maximum property tax dollars they can collect in the upcoming fiscal year prior to the beginning of budget recommendation discussions. That figure can be lowered later, but it cannot increase once set.
The maximum of $26.35 million represents an increase of 1.6% over the current fiscal year. The tax rate for homeowners represents a 0.93% reduction from $10.14 per $1,000 of assessed value this year.
There would be a 0% increase in the city portion of property tax for commercial properties; a decrease for industrial properties by 0.3%, or $14.20; and a decrease for multi-residential properties by 6.15%, or $116.55.
What’s next: During budget discussions, council members could choose to decrease the tax rates if desired. The city’s fiscal year 2022 budget must be finalized by March 31.