Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque will offer a free ACT preparation course next month.
The course will be offered to at least two dozen Dubuque high school juniors who otherwise might not be able to afford it or take the exam, according to a press release. It is part of the Dubuque College Access Network, an initiative of the community foundation.
Qualifying students will receive access to a full curriculum that includes a workbook and web-based course. They also can choose to be paired with a guidance counselor, teacher, mentor or other adult who will work with them through the prep period.
The free test preparation is made possible by a $5,000 gift from Woodward Communications Foundation. Woodward Communications is the parent company of the Telegraph Herald.
Dubuque College Access Network includes representatives from Dubuque schools, the local business community, area nonprofits and local government. They collectively aim to increase access to post-secondary education for historically underrepresented individuals, including students of color, those from low-income backgrounds and those who would be the first in their families to attend college, the release states.
For more information about DCAN or the free ACT preparation, contact Donna Loewen at 563-588-2700 or donna@dbqfoundation.org.