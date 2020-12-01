PEOSTA, Iowa — Michael Ackerman, 43, has loved being part of the Peosta community since his family moved to the city 14 years ago.
Now, Ackerman is running uncontested for the single at-large City Council seat on the Dec. 8 special election ballot, a chance Ackerman said he is excited to have after getting to know the “great group” on the council.
The opening was created by the resignation of Kathy Orr in September. The seat will again be on ballots in next fall’s election.
“I’m looking forward to learning as well, through all this and giving back through my talents,” Ackerman said. “I had the opportunity to work at John Deere for a long time and bring different abilities and thoughts, and I’m excited to bring those to the city as well.”
Ackerman grew up in the northwest Iowa region but moved farther and farther east for his job at John Deere. He has been with the company for 22 years and currently works as an engineering manager.
He eventually put down roots in Peosta with his wife, Stephanie, and their sons Trevor, who attends Northeast Iowa Community College, and Ethan, who’s in seventh grade at Drexler Middle/Intermediate School.
In the past few years, Ackerman has been involved in several local committees. He spent four years helping organize the annual Peosta Days event, as well as three years on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
“We’ve been working to keep some consistency around the city as people drive through, not having different styles of things like fences and having things very uniform,” Ackerman said of his time on the commission. “It’s cool to watch the development after that.”
He said he hopes to expand upon his commission experience by joining the City Council, especially as Peosta continues going through new developments and expansions.
While Peosta maintains a small-town feel, Ackerman said, recent community additions like the Fareway grocery store and the soon-to-be-opened bowling alley and entertainment center Round Two are attractions.
He said he also has done some community polling to hear what residents hope to see soon, which has included connected walking and biking trails throughout the city and more park access.
Ackerman said he would hope to capitalize on some of the desired community needs sooner rather than later if elected, and he feels he has the background to do so.
“I think the big thing is just my experience in Peosta,” he said. “We’ve been here for 14 years, and it’s just been a phenomenal place to raise a family. I’d say the other part of it is I’m really excited to help shape the city. It’s an exciting and dynamic time as Peosta continues to grow.”