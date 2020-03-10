The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jeremy R. Williams, 32, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at about 1:25 a.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow, domestic assault with injury, fourth-degree criminal mischief and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Williams assaulted his girlfriend, Sara E. Johnson, 40, of the same address.
- Caleb A. Warner, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia, as well as Iowa warrants charging two counts of probation violation and an Illinois warrant charging failure to appear in court.
- Roger W. Herrig, 63, of Bernard, Iowa, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of third-degree harassment.
- Charles D. Kohl, 24, of 1537 Bluff St., No. 1, was arrested at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault impeding airflow with injury. Court documents state that Kohl assaulted his girlfriend, Mikayla L. Evanoff, 23, of the same address.
- Richard L. Dunwoody, 32, of 2563 Elm St., was arrested at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow, domestic assault with injury and false imprisonment. Court documents state that Dunwoody assaulted his girlfriend, Shanna F. Brummer, 24, of the same address.
- Sheeron D. Norman, 34, of 2419 Stafford St., was arrested at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Norman assaulted her husband, Daren D. Norman, 34, of the same address.
- Jason R. Kohn, 40, of 3156 Hillcrest Road, No. 4, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Clarke Drive and Saint Ambrose Street on charges of possession of meth, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging fifth-degree theft.
- Jimmane T. Pittman, 30, of 2750½ Washington St., was arrested at about 6:50 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of marijuana and a warrant charging a parole violation.
- Sydney D. McNeil, 26, of 3280 Hillcrest Road, No. 9, was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Lowell Street on a warrant charging domestic assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that McNeil assaulted Kaitlyn N. Miles, 23, 3280 Hillcrest Road, No. 2, on Oct. 26.
- Nathan H. Lang, 34, of 2022 Coates St., reported the theft of bicycles worth $500 between 2 a.m. Saturday and 4:45 p.m. Sunday from the 100 block of Main Street.