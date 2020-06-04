The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Key’Shauwn N. Lewis, 22, of 1911 St. Ambrose St., was arrested at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and false imprisonment. Court documents state that Lewis assaulted Sierra N. Hurst, 19, of 3716 Pennsylvania Ave., No. H80, on Jan. 14 at Comfort Inn, 4055 McDonald Drive.
- Bernard A. Jones, 39, of 3475 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Westridge Drive on a charge of domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that Jones assaulted Nina R. Buchanan, 35, of the same address, while holding a knife.
- Shenell N. Echols, 28, of 2615 Raven Oaks Drive, No. 3, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at his address on a charge of domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that Echols assaulted Cheryl A. Neyens, 28, of 3700 Pennsylvania Ave., No. B16, while throwing rocks and holding a stick in her hand.
- Caleb J. Jordan, 19, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
- Manda J. Brimeyer, 33, of 1551 Bluff St., No. 2, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Monday at her residence on charges of interference with official acts, two counts of assault with injury and assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Brimeyer assaulted Melissa M. Zaring, 48, of the same address and April C. Smith, 29, of 1551 Bluff St., No. 3. Brimeyer kicked Officer Kimberly Hoover while being taken into custody.
- Matthew L. Callan, 56, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 52 South and Windy Ridge on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and operating while intoxicated.
- Thomas C. Eckermann, 41, of 1202 White St., No. 3, reported fraud resulting in the loss of $1,041 between May 17 and 23 at his residence.