Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for the special elections held today.
In Dubuque, residents in Ward 1 will vote to fill a vacancy for the Ward 1 seat on the Dubuque City Council.
Susan Farber and John Pregler are running in the election. The ward covers much of the southern and western half of the city. Farber and Pregler were the top two vote-getters in the Feb. 2 primary election for the seat.
Residents can find their polling place by visiting bit.ly/2PmMxFX.
Voters in the Western Dubuque County Community School District will decide on the renewal of a physical plant and equipment levy.
Any registered voter living in the school district can vote at one of the following vote centers:
- Cascade Memorial Gym, 320 First Ave. W.
- Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road.
- Luxemburg City Hall, 202 S. Andres St.
- Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE.
- Farley Memorial Hall, 202 First St. N.
- Epworth Council Chambers, 191 Jacoby Drive.
In Jackson County, there are school district funding measures at stake in elections in Andrew and Bellevue, and voters are asked to approve up to $5.9 million in bonds for a new jail facility.
Voters can find their polling place by visiting https://bit.ly/3dSX0TM.
In the West Delaware County (Iowa) Community School District, voters will decide on a $20 million bond referendum.
Delaware County residents can find their polling place by calling the county auditor’s office at 563-927-4701 or by emailing cbecker@co.delaware.ia.us.