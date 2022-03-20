Ron Roling, 73, makes the drive up from his home in Bellevue to donate blood in Dubuque whenever he can.
He doesn’t remember exactly when he started, but he knows he has donated hundreds of times, giving both blood and platelets.
Roling said the stories he has heard about people who receive blood transfusions have touched him, which motivates him to give.
“There’s young kids, through no fault of their own, who need it,” he said.
According to American Red Cross, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood each year, giving 13.6 million units of whole blood and red blood cells. It can take five whole blood donations to make one transfusable unit.
Some donors stop by community blood drives on occasion, but for others such as Roling, giving blood is a regular habit.
“Hopefully, if I need it, somebody else will be there for me,” he said.
Roling donates at ImpactLife, a regional nonprofit blood center that collects and distributes blood in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.
Blood drives can help reach people who haven’t donated before, but donation centers such as ImpactLife’s Dubuque location offer convenient appointments for more regular donors, ImpactLife Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn said.
“Someone who’s never given blood, they’re more likely to sign up to give blood because someone they know asked them to,” Winn said. “Once they’ve given a couple of times, they might say, ‘I’ll go to the blood center’ because they can go on the day or time that’s best for their schedule.”
The Red Cross also operates a blood donation center in Dubuque. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Emily Holley said the organization’s distribution centers have a number of regular donors.
Another reason Roling donates blood is that his mother once needed blood transfusions.
“My mother was in the hospital fighting cancer, and she needed blood,” Roling said.
He also started giving platelets at the recommendation of a staffer at ImpactLife after learning that he had a high platelet count.
“Platelets are a vital element for cancer patients and organ transplant procedures,” Holley said.
A platelet donation takes two to three hours and can be done every seven days up to 24 times a year. Like a typical blood donation, blood is drawn from the donor. But unlike a whole blood donation, red cells and plasma are pumped back into the donors.
“A single donation of platelets can result in several transferable units,” Holley said.
Whole blood donations only can be made six times a year, with a 56-day period in between donations.
“(Blood donation) has a very practical purpose,” Roling said. “Hopefully, we can get a few more people doing this.”
The Red Cross declared a national blood crisis in January, reporting a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holley said the need for blood still is critical, but the situation is improving.
“We’re not out of the woods in terms of the shortage, but it has improved,” Holley said.