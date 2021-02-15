MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A fire that began in a detached garage and spread to a home Saturday night caused at least $70,000 in damage in Maquoketa.
Firefighters responded at approximately 8:20 p.m. to 909 Kathey Drive for a report of a garage fire, according to Maquoketa Fire Chief Matt Tranel.
“When we arrived, the garage was engulfed and flames had spread to a camper trailer parked nearby and the kitchen (of the home),” Tranel said. “The garage and trailer were a total loss and the kitchen was destroyed.”
Tranel said there were no injuries.
The home is owned by Jeanie Manning, according to Tranel.
Firefighters remained on the scene for three hours. Tranel said.
Tranel said the cause of the fire is being investigated.
The temperature was minus 8 when firefighters arrived at the scene. Tranel said the owner of Main Street Café and at least two homeowners offered their spaces as warming areas for firefighters.