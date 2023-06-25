A sign on the front door of the Browns’ home reads, “If we don’t answer, we’re at the ballfield.”
It is a fitting motto for Ryan Brown, who grew up playing baseball with the Asbury Athletic Association, and now donates much of his free time to the organization.
“My dad coached, and we have a lot of lifelong friends that we made there,” he said.
Recommended for you
Brown has coached for the past eight years, and serves as the board president. The organization fields baseball, softball and T-ball programs for about 200 players who participate in summer and fall leagues.
“It’s like an extension of your family,” he said. “Yeah, I’m committed.”
Brown is so dedicated to the game, he has a hard time getting through the winter.
“I think my wife feels like a baseball widow during the summer,” he said. “We joke about it, because two years ago we started a fall league. So that just prolongs the season.”
Indeed, the game is in the Browns’ DNA, with sons Colin and Gavin playing on teams coached by their dad. Also, Colin recently umpired his first game.
“I was coaching, Gavin was hitting, Colin was the umpire,” Brown said. “It’s totally in our blood.”
Rob Roussel, a fellow coach and baseball parent from Durango, Iowa, said Brown is an asset not just to players, but to coaches as well.
“It can be hard being a younger coach watching the kids when they’re just starting out and their skills aren’t developed yet,” Roussel said. “You wonder if what you’re doing is helping them get better. It means a lot when Ryan will say, ‘They’re looking good. Good job.’ He’s helped me be a better coach.”
Roussel said Brown goes above and beyond to make sure every child is included.
“Each kid gets to pick a walk-up song (like the pros), and that was Ryan’s idea,” he said. “It’s just another way he creates a good environment for sportsmanship and for getting every kid involved.”
Greg Greazel, of Asbury, is a baseball parent and is grateful for Brown’s dedication to youth baseball.
“Ryan has a passion for baseball, and it really shows in how he connects with the kids,” he said. “It’s great that he gives so much of his time to the community and shares his passion for the game.”
Greazel said that passion was obvious after his son’s first practice with Coach Brown.
“My son was pumped to play catch and round up all the neighborhood kids to play in the backyard,” he said.
Brown said the family-oriented culture of the Asbury Athletic Association is something he remembers from his playing days, and he continues to cultivate it as a coach and as a board member.
“It’s competitive, but not over the top,” he said. “We want kids to be kids. We let them enjoy the game, learn the game and appreciate it, and learn good sportsmanship. If you win at the end of the day, that’s great. But most importantly, we want them to enjoy themselves.”
Brown spends more than 25 hours per week at the ballpark during the season, either coaching or taking care of administrative and maintenance tasks.
“It can be hard finding people to get out and do the nitty-gritty jobs that have to be done that nobody else wants to do,” Roussell said. “But (Ryan is) there doing them. The time he spends, and his engagement with kids and parents, makes the baseball program better, and it’s good for the community.”