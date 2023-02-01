Linwood Cemetery
Linwood Cemetery is located in Dubuque’s North End.

 Dave Kettering

More than two years after a state agency took charge of a Dubuque cemetery, its future management remains uncertain as litigation related to its funding has stalled.

The Iowa Insurance Division in July 2020 entered into a receivership with Linwood Cemetery, taking ownership of operations from Linwood’s board of directors after the state determined the cemetery no longer was financially solvent.

