More than two years after a state agency took charge of a Dubuque cemetery, its future management remains uncertain as litigation related to its funding has stalled.
The Iowa Insurance Division in July 2020 entered into a receivership with Linwood Cemetery, taking ownership of operations from Linwood’s board of directors after the state determined the cemetery no longer was financially solvent.
The Iowa Insurance Division has managed and helped finance the cemetery since that time, but the agency’s management always was intended to be temporary.
At the same time, the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County are involved in ongoing litigation with the state to determine how the cemetery should be funded and who will be responsible for its operations.
However, progress on that litigation practically has halted in the past few months after county officials failed to follow a court order issued in July.
One month earlier, Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen and the City of Dubuque filed a joint motion asking Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to require that the county appoint trustees for Julien Township. Julien Township encompasses an eastern portion of the city of Dubuque, but because no residents in the township live outside of city limits, it has not had a board of trustees for decades, said Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto.
Dubuque City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said the request to assign trustees for the township was made because Linwood lies both in Julien Township and the neighboring Dubuque Township, the latter of which has a board of trustees.
Under Iowa law, townships can implement a special cemetery levy to fund the ongoing maintenance and operations of cemeteries in their jurisdiction. If Linwood Cemetery were to be funded by such a levy, both townships would need to have appointed trustees to issue the levies.
Both townships together encompass most of Dubuque, Asbury and Sageville, as well as some nearby unincorporated areas.
On July 8, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley granted Ommen and the city’s request and ordered the county to assign trustees for Julien Township, with a 45-day deadline.
Dennis Britson, a part-time receivership consultant for Iowa Insurance Division, said the county must follow the court order and appoint the trustees in order for the lawsuit to move forward.
“We’re basically saying that Dubuque County needs to arrange these trustees so the state can make its argument (that the two townships could fund the cemetery via a levy),” Britson said. “We’re basically trying to get things in place so we can get an opinion from the court.”
However, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors still has not assigned trustees to the township.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said Friday that she was not informed of the court order in July by then-County Attorney C.J. May III and that she only learned of it this month.
“I knew nothing about this,” she said. “I know now that they are clearly waiting for us to do something.”
County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he also only recently learned about the court order.
Dragotto said his office reached out to May on several occasions to ask for direction on appointing trustees for Julien Township, but the auditor’s office never received a response. Emails that McDonough shared with the Telegraph Herald also show that Brumwell reached out to May to inquire about the status of the court order on Oct. 24.
Reached by phone on Friday, May declined to comment. May ran for reelection last year but was bested by attorney Sam Wooden in the Democratic primary in June. Republican Scott Nelson won the November election to become the new Dubuque County attorney.
Dragotto said Nelson has been made aware of the court order since taking office in January. Nelson did not respond to a message left Friday seeking comment.
On Jan. 18, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird submitted a request for a status hearing to discuss why the court order to the county was not followed within the 45-day deadline.
McDonough said she hopes to discuss the court order with county staff at supervisors’ Feb. 6 meeting.
