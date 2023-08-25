Kathy Golinski became a caregiver virtually overnight when her husband, Dave, suffered an aneurysm rupture that resulted in his needing extensive rehabilitative care.
About a year and a half later, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Then came the mild to moderate dementia diagnosis.
“It went from perfectly healthy — as far as we knew — to almost losing him,” said Golinski, of Dubuque. “The transition was rather quick for me.”
Golinski is one of thousands of family caregivers in Iowa, and that number is growing. There were 330,000 family caregivers in the state in 2021, an increase of 30,000 since 2017, according to recently released data from AARP.
Brad Anderson, Iowa state director of AARP, said as Iowa’s demographics shift, the people taking care of the increasing number of people 60 and older often are family members.
Institutional care such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities also face workforce shortages that can result in long waitlists for care. Those options also can be costly and out of reach for many people.
Caregivers face a variety of challenges and can become stressed, burned out and isolated. Local organizations, however, have stepped up to help caregivers navigate their role.
Jolene Koopmann coordinates the Stonehill Communities Caregiver Resource Center in Dubuque, which aims to provide resources, support and self-care opportunities for caregivers.
Koopmann said people not directly involved in caregiving may not see the emotional, physical and financial weight it requires.
“Being a caregiver can be extremely overwhelming and stressful and can also feel very lonely at times,” she said. “Having resources and support available to help that caregiver along their journey really provides a healthier, better experience for not only the caregiver, but also the loved one.”
Carol Hughey, an aging specialist family caregiver at Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, supports caregivers in Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Buchanan counties. The organization offers resources such as support groups, education and classes for caregivers, among other services for older adults across 18 counties.
Hughey helps caregivers needing anything from specific advice to space to vent. The cost of long-term care options can be out of reach for many people, Hughey said, so it is important to teach caregivers strategies to keep their loved one at home for as long as safely possible.
Golinski started attending Stonehill Caregiver Resource Center support groups this year to find community and understanding among those in similar situations. The group helped her cope with the changes that came when her husband stopped driving, she said.
She said it is important to understand caregivers also are grieving the relationship they once had with their loved one. Golinski feels lucky her husband’s dementia is not that bad and that they still can watch movies and have discussions, but the relationship has changed.
Golinski said the Stonehill resource center can provide services or point caregivers in the right direction. She said she has found friendship and help in the support group from people who understand what she is going through.
“We’re still all in this together,” Golinski said. “And it is amazing, sometimes, the kindness of other people and how much it can make a difference in your life.”
Betty Boland, of Dubuque, has been attending multiple support groups at the Stonehill center and Church of the Resurrection for about a year. She has spent years caring for her husband, Tony, who has dementia.
Boland long handled her husband’s increasing needs before finally making the difficult decision to place him in a nursing home earlier this year. She still struggles with the decision, but said she knows it is the best way to keep him safe, happy and healthy.
Even though her husband is alive, Boland is mourning the loss of the person she once knew, her best friend of 61 years. Despite how hard the past few years have been, she counts her blessings, rattles off a long list of friends and family for whom she is grateful and keeps going.
“I don’t like the deck of cards I’ve been dealt, but I have to play with them,” Boland said.
In addition to her family, Boland said, the support groups also have helped her take the transition day by day.
“They are very supportive. We’re on the same journey,” she said. “… I love those people. They become family.”
Along with supporting family caregivers, organizations such as Iowa CareGivers aim to stabilize and support the workforce of direct care workers, who can help caregivers by providing in-home care.
Di Findley, founder and director of Iowa CareGivers, said there is an interdependence between familial caregivers and paid direct care workers because both work so closely with the person needing care.
Iowa CareGivers and AARP both advocate for wage increases, among other changes, for direct care workers to support the industry. Anderson said the workforce shortage has reached a tipping point — with dozens of nursing homes closing in Iowa last year — and wage increases are one way to help.
“We want to make sure that there are enough long-term care or home-based care workers in the field and that they’re well trained and they’re well paid,” Anderson said.