Hannah Althoff, 9, of LaMotte, Iowa, rides a horse at Inspiration Stables, where she has participated in adaptive riding lessons for five years. Hannah's parents, Greg and Kay, recently donated about eight acres of land adjacent to their LaMotte farm to Inspiration Stables, to provide the nonprofit with a permanent home for the first time since it began offering services in 2018.

 Contributed

A local nonprofit will soon have a new, permanent place to call home thanks to a land donation.

Inspiration Stables provides adaptive horseback riding for children with disabilities and other sensory, physical, emotional or behavioral challenges. The nonprofit plans to construct a barn, indoor and outdoor arenas, trails, a community space and more on a donated 8.5-acre parcel in La Motte, Iowa. The property was donated by Greg and Kay Althoff, whose 9-year-old daughter, Hannah, receives therapy at Inspiration Stables.

