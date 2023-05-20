A local nonprofit will soon have a new, permanent place to call home thanks to a land donation.
Inspiration Stables provides adaptive horseback riding for children with disabilities and other sensory, physical, emotional or behavioral challenges. The nonprofit plans to construct a barn, indoor and outdoor arenas, trails, a community space and more on a donated 8.5-acre parcel in La Motte, Iowa. The property was donated by Greg and Kay Althoff, whose 9-year-old daughter, Hannah, receives therapy at Inspiration Stables.
The organization, which has operated for five years, launched a $500,000 capital campaign to fund work at the new location and hopes to begin offering outdoor programming at the new location this summer, said founder Sarah Kumpf.
“We call ourselves a barn family, where these kids are loved and cherished, and our volunteers treat them that way,” Kumpf said. “We are so grateful to (the Althoff family) for their generous donation.”
Kumpf said Inspiration Stables serves children ages 4 to 17 who have autism, Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, post-traumatic stress disorder, cerebral palsy, anxiety and more.
In addition to adaptive riding lessons, Inspiration Stables offers hippotherapy, in which a therapist utilizes a horse’s movements to provide motor and sensory input for a patient.
It also hosts “Pony Express” sessions, where staff bring miniature horses to long-term care centers, therapy providers and more.
The nonprofit began offering services in 2018 at Camp Little Cloud in Epworth, Iowa. For the next three years, the organization ran its programming at a facility in Worthington, Iowa, but the need for more space necessitated a move.
In 2022, Inspiration Stables offered lessons at Dubuque County Fairgrounds, and this year, limited programming is available at River Ridge Stables in Potosi, Wis., where the nonprofit has boarded horses for several years.
“Truly, since we opened, I’ve been looking for the right spot for us to be,” Kumpf said. “(Moving around) has been restrictive in allowing us to grow.”
Last year, Inspiration Stables served about 36 children, but its waiting list can be double that number at times, according to Kumpf.
“I turn families down right and left because we don’t have the capacity to take them on, and it’s awful,” she said. “Our goal for 2024 is to serve no less than 75 kids.”
Participants see results
Kay Althoff said her daughter Hannah, who has autism, began receiving services at Inspiration Stables when she was in preschool. At that time, Hannah struggled with communication and fine motor skills and lacked understanding of personal space.
“Immediately, she started to gain core strength where she could sit up all the way in the saddle with pride,” Althoff said. “She’d never paid much attention to our family dog, but after a while of doing lessons, she started to pet him and recognize that he was a creature with his own spatial needs.”
Hannah also began making connections with fellow students and became more comfortable touching and interacting with them.
Kumpf said stories like Hannah’s are common among participants at Inspiration Stables. Children who were previously nonverbal learn to speak to their horses, while others improve their balance and motor skills to walk for the first time.
“Horses do something for people that no other person or animal can do,” Kumpf said. “They offer a window for these kids to connect, and ... a way for us to serve them without talking. The kids are able to communicate with their horse through movements, so there’s a bond and a trust that’s created.”
The Althoffs live on a La Motte farm with their three children — Hannah, her twin brother Henry and 6-year-old Gracelin. The farm previously belonged to Greg’s parents, who died last year, and Kay Althoff said “the pieces fell into place” to donate part of the land to Inspiration Stables.
“We really feel like part of their community (at Inspiration Stables), and they’ve always treated all of our family like their family,” she said. “We knew they were in need, and it just felt like everything was working in the right direction for this to happen to give them a final home.”
Building a dream stable
Kumpf said Inspiration Stables staff plan to begin building the outdoor arena and fencing this summer, with the goal of beginning outdoor programming on the site in August.
During the winter and spring of 2024, crews will begin work on a heated indoor arena, barn and community space, so that the organization can eventually offer year-round programming, something it has not previously done.
Plans also call for outdoor trails, an accessible parking lot, storage buildings and more. Over the next five years, Inspiration Stables hopes to increase the number of horses, add more employees and volunteers and expand its donor base.
“There’s things that they’re going to be able to do for the first time here,” Althoff said, noting that the community space will include a viewing room where family members can watch lessons without disrupting students and instructors. “It’s a wonderful, interesting program, and we’d love more people to be able to see what it’s all about.”
