Area leaders’ bet on an ultra-low-cost airline carrier paid off in spades this week with the addition of a new nonstop flight destination from Dubuque Regional Airport.
Avelo Airlines’ first flight from Dubuque Regional Airport to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport took off Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by a Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting to mark the occasion.
Visitors entering the Dubuque terminal received flashing “Welcome to Las Vegas” pins, the Nevada city’s iconic skyline printed in the background.
Recommended for you
“We appreciate you coming to this exciting inaugural event,” Airport Manager Todd Dalsing told the crowd. “Pretty soon, you’ll see a big, beautiful Avelo aircraft taxi up right behind us.”
Flights to Las Vegas will take off twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays using Boeing 737 aircraft. Wednesday’s inaugural flight from Dubuque carried 95 passengers, though the plane can hold up to 149.
Avelo in June announced its plans to introduce the nonstop flights to Las Vegas, the sixth most-visited city in the U.S. One-way airfare costs $69, and reservations can be made online at AveloAir.com.
The flights open a corridor from Dubuque to the West Coast, area officials said, complementing the existing twice-weekly Avelo flights from Dubuque to Orlando, Fla.
“Based on regional data, (Las Vegas) really is one of the other major destinations that people around here want to go to when it comes to vacation,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. “We’ve had really great success with Avelo … and we hope to see that continue.”
Avelo launched its flights from Dubuque to Orlando in March. The flights marked the return of commercial air service to Dubuque Regional Airport after American Airlines stopped service in September 2022.
Avelo Airlines Communications Manager Courtney Goff said Wednesday that the early and steady success of those Florida flights encouraged the airline to establish a second route from Dubuque.
“Looking at our bookings, we were able to say ‘OK, this community has really embraced us, so where do people want to go next?’” Goff said. “With the (recent) opening of a Las Vegas base of operations … it just seemed like a natural fit.”
According to a recent market study, roughly 13,300 passengers from Dubuque Regional Airport’s 40-mile catchment area flew to Las Vegas from surrounding airports in 2021, the most recent data available.
Dalsing said the Avelo flight should help the airport “reclaim” many of those passengers as well as attract passengers from outside the typical catchment area who are looking for a convenient, low-cost flight.
“From our Orlando numbers, we know that we already have people traveling from outside our catchment area,” Dalsing explained. “From west of Cedar Rapids to the Chicago area, people are actually coming here to take advantage of the low fares and free parking.”
Goff said Avelo staff is in “constant communication” with its partners in Dubuque. Depending on ticket sales, the company will consider Dubuque Regional Airport for additional destinations moving forward.
“We’ve been working with our network-planning teams on identifying the third-most requested or most-needed destination,” Goff said. “The next step is really just continuing to work (with Dubuque officials) and monitoring demand.”
Cavanagh confirmed Wednesday that the city will continue its efforts to establish additional Avelo flights as well as to re-establish daily air service in the wake of American Airlines’ departure.
Each week, the Dubuque Commercial Air Service Task Force — made up of area government and business leaders — meets to discuss the issue and brainstorm ideas to restore more regular service, particularly to and from an airline hub location such as Chicago.
Local leaders also remain in frequent contact with state and federal officials, Cavanagh said, to push for top-down support in re-establishing daily service at Dubuque Regional Airport and other airports like it.
“This isn’t just about Dubuque. It’s about rural America,” Cavanagh said. “It’s about what it means to live in rural America and still be connected to the rest of the country and the rest of the world.”
Local business leaders present at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting heralded the additional Avelo flights as both an indicator and future driver of local economic growth.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Events and Programs Justine Paradiso called local air service a “necessary amenity” for the community, adding that the Las Vegas flights are a step in the right direction toward meeting that demand.
“In a world that is becoming more interconnected, the importance of air service cannot be overstated,” Paradiso said. “We all must work together to continue to support efforts to bring daily flights back to Dubuque, … but until then, it’s time to pack our bags and say ‘Viva La Vegas.’”