BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A Boscobel teen is leading an effort to preserve a piece of local history by restoring one of the city’s oldest structures.
Chase Kovars, 18, has spent the past two years restoring the historic “Bonnie View” house. He believes its name stems from French, referring to its beauty.
“A lot of people have always wanted to see the inside of this house and know more about it,” Kovars said.
The dilapidated wooden house holds an aura of mystery and beauty, which intrigued Kovars as he grew up.
His journey began in 2017, when his mother informed him that the owner, Frank Kohoutek, was in town and cleaning the structure, located at 501 Park St.
Kovars hopped on his bicycle and rushed over to assist.
They worked out an arrangement in which Kovars would serve as a caretaker while Kohoutek attempted to sell the building. It was on the market, but it is not currently listed and Kovars hopes it stays that way.
“I don’t have the money to buy it, but I would in a heartbeat,” he said.
Kohoutek, who lives in California, could not be reached for comment for this story.
When Kovars isn’t working at Boscobel Public Library or attending school at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, where he studies carpentry, he spends time at the house with friends, often painting, patching cracks in its plaster walls or replacing broken windows.
“There’s some nights we’ll just come play cards,” Kovars said.
A band of amateur historians — including Boscobel residents Virginia Errthum, Katrina Jones and Nancy Rutherford — has joined Kovars to uncover the house’s history through archival research.
The Bonnie View was constructed in 1868, making it one of the oldest homes in the city.
Its original owner, Mathias Pittman, moved to Boscobel in search of investment opportunities, which included a drugstore and bank.
“The Pittman family was a very elite family … at that time to build a house like this,” Rutherford said. “So many of these homes are disappearing. We have a few in town, but they end up either getting destroyed or totally remodeled.”
According to an online real estate listing, the Bonnie View spans about 2,800 square feet. It features five bedrooms, two living rooms, a library, a dining room and a kitchen.
Kovars estimated that he has invested more than $1,000 — much of it his own savings — into purchasing furniture to decorate the interior. He also scours garage sales and online listings. Some pieces are on loan or gifts.
The group hosts tours and even created a haunted house for Halloween in 2018.
Robin Orlandi, director of Boscobel Public Library, said the effort coincides with the library’s effort to showcase Boscobel’s history.
“It’s also an asset for the whole town to let people here realize that it’s not just people who grew up here, but visitors are also interested in the history of towns that have distinctive buildings or that had people like (former Wisconsin Gov.) John Blaine or the function like (Boscobel) Depot, where so many Civil War (soldiers) embarked to go into combat,” she said.
Kovars is attempting to register the Bonnie View on the National Register of Historic Places, which would protect the building from demolition and ensure its historic character would be preserved.
“I have a lot of plans for this place,” he said. “I just need the money and time.”