A curious child pushes buttons on a parent’s phone. A smartwatch mistakenly makes a call. An iPhone’s emergency feature inadvertently activates.
They all result in wasted time for emergency responders, especially in smaller counties and communities.
Both the Manchester (Iowa) Police Department and the Iowa County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department recently reported handling more than 1,000 911 hangup calls or open lines last year.
Manchester police reported that half of those calls come from children playing with their parents’ current or even deactivated phones. When parents leave deactivated phones where children can find them, or even give them to children as toys, kids still can dial 911 and get through.
These non-emergency calls take dispatchers away from true emergencies as they try to understand the situation.
“It can make all heck break loose,” said Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek. “Is it truly a 911 call? Are the voices in the background … an ongoing incident that needs a first response? There’s a whole bunch of things that are going through a dispatcher’s mind when they’re trying to ascertain what’s going on.”
Sgt. Tina Brandel, of Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Sheriff’s Department, said these calls from children can become repeated and time-consuming incidents.
“Sometimes the frustrating part is the child will … think it’s kind of funny that there’s actually someone talking to them, so they’ll call over and over again,” she said.
Area authorities also said the increasing prevalence of smartphones and smartwatches also increases the number of accidental calls.
“People have (smartwatches) on their wrists, and they’ll be doing their everyday activities, and they’ll bump them, and it calls 911,” Brandel said.
Michek also cited the feature of iPhones that allows users to call 911 by pressing the side button five times or simultaneously pressing the side and volume buttons. This is helpful in emergencies but also makes misdials more likely, whether from children or a phone bouncing around in a moving vehicle.
“It’s nice to have that handy and relatively simple to use, but it can be something that can be used in error,” he said.
If you or your child calls 911 accidentally, it’s important to stay on the line and explain the mistake to dispatchers. If callers hang up, dispatchers first try to call back, then possibly send a text message or even law enforcement to the location — all of which takes valuable time, according to Dubuque Emergency Communications Manager Mark Murphy.
It is even more difficult if a child calls 911 from a deactivated phone, since dispatchers have no way to track the number or location.
Michek said his department works with cellphone service providers to trace a caller’s location in such situations, but it’s hard to be exact.
“You might be able to get a tower location with a certain quadrant off a cell tower, but that could be a range of ... 40 square miles,” he said.
Area first responders agreed that proper 911 use comes down to educating children, keeping track of old phones and staying on the line if you do misdial.
“In an industry where seconds mean the difference between life and death, please help us help YOU!” concluded a social media post by Manchester police on the topic.