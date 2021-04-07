Illinois residents headed to the polls Tuesday to fill municipal and school board positions, among other seats.
Below is a listing of notable races in Jo Daviess County, with unofficial results as of press time.
CITIES AND VILLAGES
City of Galena
Mayor: Terry Renner (i)
Clerk: Mary Beth Hyde (i)
City Council Ward 2: Pamela Bernstein
City Council Ward 3: Jerry Kieffer (i)
City Council Alderman-at large: Katie Wienen
Apple River
Mayor: Patrick Stiefel (i)
Trustee (three seats, full terms): Robby Gibbons (i), Matthew Loomis (i) and Nicholas Mackall
Trustee (unexpired term): Frank Radaszewski (i)
Elizabeth
Mayor: Mike Dittmar (i)
Trustee (three seats): Judith Glew (i), Meagan Szynkowski (i) and Jason Thomasson (i)
Hanover
Mayor: Donald Schaible (i)
Clerk: Natasha Ritchie (i)
Trustee (three seats, full terms):
Kathleen Gable — 75
Marie Holland — 103
Erin Murphy (i) — 78
Lyle Zigler (i) — 53
Trustee (one seat, two-year term): David Grube
Menominee
Mayor: Clifford Splinter (i)
Clerk: Janet Splinter (i)
Trustee (three seats): Joseph Deckert (i), Donald Steines (i) and Tim Wickler (i)
Nora
Mayor: Mark Mullen (i)
Trustee (three seats): Dennis Cosgrove (i), Ronald Grenoble (i) and Greg McKinstrey (i)
Scales Mound
Trustee (three seats): John Duerr (i). No other candidates filed, so results are pending.
Stockton
President: Rodney Brandt (i)
Trustee (three seats, full terms): Linda Gonnerman (i), Carol Rowe and Matthew Timpe (i) Trustee (unexpired term): No candidates filed.
Warren
Mayor:
Wayne Raisbeck (i) — 109
Kirk A. Raab — 259
Trustee (three seats):
Donna Doubler (i) — 302
Wayne Wubbena (i) — 269
SCHOOL BOARDS
East Dubuque (four seats): Daniel Dahlberg (i) Glen Foote (i), Donald Kussmaul (i) and David Sendt (i)
Galena (three seats, full terms): Nichole Frank and Arlee Stodden
Galena (unexpired term): Mathew Blaum
River Ridge (four seats): G. Allen Crist (i), Amy Finn (i) and Lisa Walters. No other candidates filed ahead of election.
Scales Mound (four seats):
Staci Duerr (i) — 143
Edward Homb — 140
Katie Meusel (i) — 132
Susan Morhardt — 56
James Stoewer (i) — 136
Stockton (four seats, full terms):
Tonia Blair — 361 Stephanie Broshous (i) — 287 Neil Cahill (i) — 387 Todd Vincent (i) — 230
Laura Wilkinson — 359 Stockton (unexpired term): Roger Groezinger (i).
Warren (four seats):
Susan Bourquin (i), Nolan Mullen (i), Jessica Storey (i) and Abraham Trone (i)