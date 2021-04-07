Illinois elections
Clayton Degenhardt, of East Dubuque, Ill., casts his ballot at East Dubuque High School on Tuesday.

 Dave Kettering

Illinois residents headed to the polls Tuesday to fill municipal and school board positions, among other seats.

Below is a listing of notable races in Jo Daviess County, with unofficial results as of press time.

CITIES AND VILLAGES

City of Galena

Mayor: Terry Renner (i)

Clerk: Mary Beth Hyde (i)

City Council Ward 2: Pamela Bernstein

City Council Ward 3: Jerry Kieffer (i)

City Council Alderman-at large: Katie Wienen

Apple River

Mayor: Patrick Stiefel (i)

Trustee (three seats, full terms): Robby Gibbons (i), Matthew Loomis (i) and Nicholas Mackall

Trustee (unexpired term): Frank Radaszewski (i)

Elizabeth

Mayor: Mike Dittmar (i)

Trustee (three seats): Judith Glew (i), Meagan Szynkowski (i) and Jason Thomasson (i)

Hanover

Mayor: Donald Schaible (i)

Clerk: Natasha Ritchie (i)

Trustee (three seats, full terms):

Kathleen Gable — 75

Marie Holland — 103

Erin Murphy (i) — 78

Lyle Zigler (i) — 53

Trustee (one seat, two-year term): David Grube

Menominee

Mayor: Clifford Splinter (i)

Clerk: Janet Splinter (i)

Trustee (three seats): Joseph Deckert (i), Donald Steines (i) and Tim Wickler (i)

Nora

Mayor: Mark Mullen (i)

Trustee (three seats): Dennis Cosgrove (i), Ronald Grenoble (i) and Greg McKinstrey (i)

Scales Mound

Trustee (three seats): John Duerr (i). No other candidates filed, so results are pending.

Stockton

President: Rodney Brandt (i)

Trustee (three seats, full terms): Linda Gonnerman (i), Carol Rowe and Matthew Timpe (i) Trustee (unexpired term): No candidates filed.

Warren

Mayor:

Wayne Raisbeck (i) — 109

Kirk A. Raab — 259

Trustee (three seats):

Donna Doubler (i) — 302

Wayne Wubbena (i) — 269

SCHOOL BOARDS

East Dubuque (four seats): Daniel Dahlberg (i) Glen Foote (i), Donald Kussmaul (i) and David Sendt (i)

Galena (three seats, full terms): Nichole Frank and Arlee Stodden

Galena (unexpired term): Mathew Blaum

River Ridge (four seats): G. Allen Crist (i), Amy Finn (i) and Lisa Walters. No other candidates filed ahead of election.

Scales Mound (four seats):

Staci Duerr (i) — 143

Edward Homb — 140

Katie Meusel (i) — 132

Susan Morhardt — 56

James Stoewer (i) — 136

Stockton (four seats, full terms):

Tonia Blair — 361 Stephanie Broshous (i) — 287 Neil Cahill (i) — 387 Todd Vincent (i) — 230

Laura Wilkinson — 359 Stockton (unexpired term): Roger Groezinger (i).

Warren (four seats):

Susan Bourquin (i), Nolan Mullen (i), Jessica Storey (i) and Abraham Trone (i)

