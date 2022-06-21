ELLENBORO, Wis. — At a venue near Lancaster on Monday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels touted his experience as a U.S. Army veteran and businessman and pledged to emphasize election integrity, crime reduction and education reform if elected.
More than 40 people attended the event at Ellenboro Saloon.
Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp. construction company, entered the race in late April and received an endorsement earlier this month from former President Donald Trump.
Two days later, the state Democratic Party filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging that Michels used the wrong address on his nomination papers, leaving him without enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. Commissioners voted June 10 to allow him to remain on the ballot.
Three other candidates seek the Republican nomination in the Aug. 9 primary: former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, state Rep. Tim Ramthun and business consultant Kevin Nicholson.
Michels said he “provides the greatest contrast” to incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, whom he criticized, along with other Democratic politicians, for leading the country “on a slippery slope towards socialism.”
“Tony Evers is failing Wisconsin, from COVID to Kenosha,” Michels said, referring to civil unrest that occurred in the city after the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake. “I’m going to replace him with proven executive experience.”
He said his administration would support universal school choice and emphasize respect for law enforcement officials, a lack of which he said has led to increases in criminal activity.
Michels also took questions from attendees on topics ranging from COVID-19 regulations to gun control and policies supporting unemployed or homeless individuals.
He said he felt increased unemployment payments during the COVID-19 pandemic led people to stay home rather than seeking jobs, and he promised to promote employment opportunities for those in need rather than “enabling” them.
“We want to reward hardworking, taxpaying, law-abiding citizens, not the other way around,” he said, later adding, “I believe working gives people a sense of satisfaction and self-worth, and that’s what I want to do here in Wisconsin.”
John and Jeannie Udelhofen, of Potosi, attended the event to hear Michels speak after learning about him online.
“I think he serves the values of rural Wisconsin residents,” John Udelhofen said.
Nichole Day, of Montfort, said she was impressed by what she heard from Michels, particularly his views on COVID-19 regulations.
“I like that he’s a businessman, and I think that he can restructure things,” she said. “He seems smart and collected, and I think he’s got a lot going for him.”
Wisconsin Democratic Party spokeswoman Hannah Menchhoff said Michels is “radical” and “out of touch with Wisconsinites,” while Evers is “the common sense leader” that residents want.
“Today, Wisconsin schools are eighth best in the nation, thousands of new small businesses have opened their doors and our elections remain fair and secure,” she wrote in a statement. “(Michels) wants to slash funding for public education, let parents sue schools, and take Wisconsin backward on issues like same-sex marriage and abortion.”
