The Dubuque County Conservation Department is distributing native plants for its inaugural Mowers to Monarchs program, aimed to return pollinator-friendly flora to residents’ lawns.
In 2020, the county Board of Supervisors approved $32,500 requested by the conservation department to kick off the pilot program. The department then spent much of the first year fleshing out the program’s parameters and seeking applications from county property owners.
And the department maxed out its applicants at 60. Each landowner gets up to $350 worth of plants. Now that spring has sprung, it’s time to get planting.
“Part of the program is to put a sign up, so people know what the purpose of the plantings are,” explained Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board. “People have started to see the signs popping up. Some of the trees are going in now. The prairie plants are more warm season, but (staff) have been working with the master gardeners on that.”
The program is largely being handled by the county’s naturalists. One of them, Megan Willenbring, explained that there are three paths that participants can take through the program.
The first is called a “pollinator pocket.” These are 10 feet by 10 feet of prairie wildflowers — butterfly milkweed, blazing stars, sky blue asters — to act as islands for pollinators among typical, all-grass lawns.
“We want nice, pollinator flowers that are attractive to people and the pollinators as well,” Willenbring said. “We worked with master gardeners to make sure what would work well and be animal-resistant.”
The second is a pollinator meadow.
“It looks like your prairie,” Willenbring said. “It’s a bigger area if people have that available in their yard and are willing to take that on. It is a bit more of a process because you do have to get out any of the non-native plants we don’t plant there.”
Lastly, folks can choose to plant native trees or shrubs instead.
The naturalists met with property owners to determine which option fit best. Then, they will check back with participants in the fall to make sure the plants are being managed appropriately.
“We’ll continue to check sites for the next three years because the cost of this is coming out of our county budget,” Willenbring said.
If the program proves a success, the department hopes to open applications again for another round of plantings in the future.
This program is based on a similar, statewide Lawns to Legumes project in Minnesota. That Dubuque County is piloting it at the county level has inspired counties in Illinois, according to Preston, to check in with the county’s progress in hopes of replicating it there.