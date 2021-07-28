The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Christopher T. Crall, 53, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Monday at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive, on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Crall assaulted Madeline M. Miller, 47, no permanent address, at the hotel.
Doney D. Miles Jr., 24, of 532 Rhomberg Ave., No. 1, reported $2,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 10:05 p.m. Sunday outside of his residence.
Ian A. Meyer, 22, of 955 Washington St., No. 255, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $1,000 between 12:10 and 10 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Washington Street.
Rachael M. Flick, 45, of 2289 Chaney Road, No. 8, reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $3,000 between 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday from her residence.
Courtesy Cleaners, 3398 Kennedy Circle, reported $800 worth of criminal damage done between 2:20 and 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the business.
Dylan C. Link, 20, of 1629 Jackson St., reported $3,600 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 6 p.m. Friday and 1:05 p.m. Saturday outside his residence.
Neil B. Henson, 57, of 350 W. Sixth St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $500 between 11:45 a.m. Friday and 12:45 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Jackson Street.
Tina L. Rice, 47, of Epworth, Iowa, reported the theft of a vehicle and other items worth $5,341 at about 9:40 p.m. Friday from the 500 block of Rhomberg Avenue.
Jada M. Christine, 23, of 3716 Pennsylvania Ave., No. H84, reported a theft of items worth $2,000 between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. Friday at her residence.