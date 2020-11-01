Around 50 cheering people gathered in the parking lot of the Dubuque County Republican Party office Saturday afternoon to meet and greet the all-female Republican candidates making one final push to voters before Election Day.
“We’ve been seeing this level of energy and enthusiasm,” Sen. Joni Ernst said. “You can tell, my voice is hoarse.”
Ernst, the first elected woman to represent Iowa in the U.S. Congress, stopped in the city as part of the final leg of her Iowa RV tour. She was joined by Gov. Kim Reynolds, the state’s first female governor, and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, who’s running for Iowa’s First Congressional District.
Iowa House District 99 challenger Pauline Chilton and Iowa Senate District 50 challenger Jennifer Smith were also standing with Ernst during the stop.
“All of these Republicans are women that are breaking these barriers,” Ernst told the Telegraph Herald. “So when Democrats talk about ‘they’re the party of women,’ they are not the party of women. If you want strong leaders, it’s right here in the Republican Party.”
Hinson added that it wasn’t lost on her that she was standing in an all-female line of candidates.
“When you look at the people that are stepping up to run, they’re members of their communities, they’re moms, they’re leaders, they’re former members of the military,” Hinson told the TH. “It just speaks to me that it’s a good representation of Iowans’ voices, and it’s a strong statement that women absolutely deserve to be in office.”
Speaking to the cheering crowd, Reynolds also highlighted that Ernst is the first female combat veteran serving in the Senate. Reynolds cited both Ernst and Hinson’s leadership in past elected roles as examples of why they are strong candidates for the U.S. Congress.
“Both of these ladies are key to maintaining the majority in the Senate and key to taking back the majority in Congress,” Reynolds said.
Keeping those majorities is an important part of maintaining Iowa’s budget, Reynolds added. The state just closed its fiscal year with a balanced budget and a surplus of $305 million, she said.
Kimberly Simpson, of Dubuque, said she was thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to meet Ernst. She said she likes the senator’s strong support of farmers and veterans, as her brother served in the Vietnam War.
A registered nurse, Simpson said she hoped to have the opportunity to ask Ernst about ensuring there’s enough personal protective equipment for health care workers. From 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday — about an hour before Ernst’s RV pulled into Dubuque — Iowa added 2,834 COVID-19 cases for a total of 127,445.
“Being in the medical field and seeing the spike in cases, the number one priority in my mind is the pandemic,” Simpson said.
Hinson told the TH that health care remained the top priority, including passing health care legislation, especially after meeting several families struggling to meet premium payments under the Affordable Care Act insurance.
“In my time at the Iowa House, I’ve passed several bills that I’ve written into law,” she said. “I think that’s a clear indication of who can go and be able to be an effective voice for their constituents.”
In her speech to the crowd, Ernst was also critical of her opponent, Theresa Greenfield, including Greenfield’s support of “rolling back the Second Amendment” and pro-choice views.
She also emphasized that she’s visited all 99 counties in Iowa since her campaign began, something she said Greenfield has not done.
“I appreciate the support that I get when I’m out on the road,” Ernst told the TH. “I’m able to look Iowans in the eye, hear their concerns, hear their opportunities and be able to take that to Washington, D.C. If you expect someone to lead, they need to lead from the front and not hide away from their citizens.”
Before heading back on the road, Ernst encouraged the crowd to sign the back of her bus so she could “take a little bit of you out on the road with me.” Signatures are crowded in an outline of Iowa.
“I’m going to continue to fight for farmers, fight for veterans. I’ve had my boots in the sand,” Ernst said. “I’m going to fight for families and single mothers, because I’ve had those struggles, too, and we’re going to keep the Senate red.”