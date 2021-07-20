The Dubuque County auditor said Monday that new rules from the state, based on the elections overhaul passed in the Legislature this year, could change where votes can be cast and where the auditor is located.
Auditor Kevin Dragotto told the county Board of Supervisors that because of the rules, released to auditors statewide last week, Dubuque County’s elections operations will be especially impacted.
“(The Secretary of State’s Office says) your main elections office must be located where the auditor’s office is located,” Dragotto said. “In Dubuque County, the Elections Annex (at 75 Locust St. in Dubuque) is typically used as our main outlet for elections. The law changed the way we can view the annex. It is now considered a satellite location.”
According to the new law, a satellite location only can be established by a community petition of at least 100 eligible county voters and not more than 20 days before an election.
Currently, Dragotto and most of his staff work from the fourth floor of the county courthouse. During elections season, however, the demand for early voting makes it not feasible to host it at that space.
“We cannot run annex-type early voting out of our fourth-floor office,” Dragotto wrote in an email follow-up after the meeting.
He said that in further correspondence with the Secretary of State’s Office, he was told that wherever his office is must be the center for elections. Anywhere else is a satellite location.
Dragotto said he also learned in that further correspondence that Dubuque County is one of only a few counties in Iowa where the auditor’s office and main elections location are not in one building. So, most counties are less affected by this particular measure.
Since his department needs more room than the courthouse can offer, Dragotto himself — and, therefore, the official County Auditor’s Office — will be moved to the county annex ahead of this year’s fall elections.
“That means the fourth floor of the courthouse will not be open for election activities unless the public would submit a satellite voting petition,” Dragotto said. “My office will be a cardboard box. We don’t want to run afoul of the secretary of state and their new line of technical infractions and the way they can pursue the auditor and the auditor’s office.”
The new law also made it a felony offense for county auditors to violate the law.
So, unless 100 eligible voters file a petition, voters will not be able to vote early at the county courthouse.
“There are going to be four elections in the next 12 months,” Dragotto said. “So, there’s not going to be a solution we can implement right away to solve that problem.”
That will be a historic change in local elections.
“The courthouse has been a place to vote for forever,” said County Supervisor Jay Wickham. “Changing the law back would be nice, but I don’t see that in the near term.”
In the long term, another issue will arise in that the building currently housing the Elections Annex is being sold. The county has a two-year lease on the building. The Board of Supervisors passed on purchasing the facility in May.
On Monday, Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff supported searching for properties to eventually house the auditor’s office and possibly other departments permanently, in an attempt to solve this problem and to reduce the amount of space that the county leases.
Wickham opposed taking that step but agreed that the auditor’s problem needed to be solved.