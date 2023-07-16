BERNARD, Iowa — The wide, rolling hills around Bernard are, at least this time of year, covered primarily by cropland. Shoulder-
high corn is shooting toward the sky thanks to recent rainfall.
However, among those fields are pockets of sanctuary. Areas of wildlife open to both native animal species and humans alike are thanks, in part, to Pat Rea.
Rea, 87, of Bernard, has spent his entire life among those rolling hills between which the four-lane U.S. 151 is sandwiched, first as a lifelong farmer who cultivated the fields there and now as a retiree. Always a conservationist, Rea’s influence is visible these days in the form of the McCarthy Wildlife Area, located just off U.S. 151 along McCarthy Road.
Rea stepped away from his service on the Dubuque County Conservation Board in January after 20 years there. One of the final projects he helped establish was the McCarthy Wildlife Area, a 100-acre plot that last year was a soybean field.
Last fall, County Conservation took ownership of the field donated by Robert McCarthy, Rea’s first cousin, and has since turned it into a home for wildlife. Included on the property are alfalfa fields and nesting structures to attract bird species.
One of Rea’s self-assigned, post-retirement duties is to keep an eye on the land and update County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston on its progress. Still in its infancy stage, the land has been seeded with native wildflowers and prairie grasses.
It will someday also be home to a wetland habitat and, by the end of the summer, a parking lot for people to visit and observe, in real-time, its transformation from a pruned and planted crop field to wild, untamed nature.
Rea gets joy in watching that process play out.
“I was born and raised on a farm, and my dad (Oliver) was always interested in conserving the land, so I grew up with it,” said Rea, who walks with a cane but still enjoys venturing outdoors into the prairie. “I think these conservation areas are very important for our lifestyle outdoors. They help wildlife and the birds and pollinators.”
Rea’s impact on the area’s conservation efforts doesn’t stop there. During his years on the Conservation Board — many of which he served as its president — the county also established Whitewater Canyon and one of its newer wildlife areas, Bowstring Wildlife Area, both near Bernard.
“Pat’s really devoted,” Preston said. “He has a love for the outdoors.
Preston said Rea was pivotal in Heritage Trail’s development, including the bridge spanning Iowa 3 that connects Dubuque and the rest of the trail. Rea said that endeavor was originally why he wanted to join the board.
“(Rea) was one to see the Heritage Trail improved and become a regional attraction,” Preston said. “He really was instrumental in the improvements made there. He has been important in getting the word out about how important our outdoor recreation areas are.”
That’s why, even in his retirement, Rea’s involvement in conservation efforts continues. He occasionally attends conservation meetings, but his real passion is helping the continued development of McCarthy Wildlife Area.
“I enjoy coming out here, I check it probably once a week or so,” Rea said. “It’s in its infancy. It takes three to four years to really get the seed established.”