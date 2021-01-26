The City of Dubuque will enforce its odd/even snow route policy on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.
Parking will not be allowed on the odd-numbered side of designated snow routes on Wednesday, according to a press release. Vehicles are not permitted to park on the even-numbered side of those routes Thursday.
The policy helps city crews clear snow. Vehicles violating the policy will be ticketed, and violators fined $30, according to the release.
Visit CityofDubuque.org/snow for more information.