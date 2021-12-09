MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The superintendent of the Maquoketa Community School District will step down at the end of the school year.
Chris Hoover, who has led the district since 2014, recently announced that he will resign effective June 30.
Following his resignation, Hoover and his family will relocate to Independence, where both he and his wife grew up. The move will allow them to be closer to many family members that still live in that area, Hoover said.
“We’ve missed out on a lot of birthday parties and other family gatherings, and we all know that time doesn’t stop for anyone, so we are getting back to family and just going to enjoy them as long as we can,” he said.
Hoover said he is proud of the various initiatives launched during his tenure with the district, including the implementation of the Leader in Me student leadership program and the development of professional learning communities for staff.
“Even in times of declining enrollment and small state funding, we’ve still been able to increase our offerings for our students and assure that they have what they need to go into the workplace or college or whatever it happens to be,” Hoover said.
School board President Mike Hayward has served on the board for 10 years and was part of the hiring process when Hoover joined the district.
Hayward said Hoover has “met all our expectations and then some.”
“He has guided us to a really strong financial position, and I think his administrative guidance during the COVID challenges was second to none,” Hayward said. “The plans were quickly developed, and I think we provided a very flexible and positive teaching experience for the kids.”
School Board Member Terry Creegan also praised Hoover’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing his leadership as “extraordinary.”
“His management and pulling all those pieces together, given the circumstances, was really quite remarkable,” Creegan said.
Hayward said the school board seeks to hire a search firm to assist in finding Hoover’s successor. Three firms have submitted proposals so far, and the board will hear presentations from several firms at its next meeting on Dec. 13.
“Our hope is, by the end of the year, to have the firm picked so that we can get the position posted,” he said.
Hayward said officials aim to hire a new superintendent by the conclusion of the school year.